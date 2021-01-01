Caf Champions League: I will score for Simba SC again vs Al Ahly – Kagere

The ex-K’Ogalo forward says he will punish the African champions with the slightest chance they create on Tuesday

Simba SC striker Meddie Kagere has promised to help the club beat Al Ahly again when the two sides face off in their Group A match of the Caf Champions League on Tuesday.

The Msimbazi giants will welcome the Egyptian outfit for the first meeting of this campaign at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium after both teams won their first group fixtures.

Simba won their opener 1-0 away against AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo while Al Ahly, who are the defending champions, beat Al Merrikh of Sudan 3-0 in Cairo.

It was the Rwandan striker who scored the last time the two teams faced each other at the same venue, notching in the 65th minute as the Wekundu wa Msimbazi won the Group D fixture 1-0 and it was a revenge of sort as they had lost the first meeting in Cairo 5-0.

Kagere, who joined Simba from Kenyan champions Gor Mahia, has now said he is confident of scoring against the African champions again if coach Didier Gomez Da Rosa gives him the opportunity to play in the fixture.

If I get a chance to play in the match on Tuesday and we create chances even if they are few as they were last time, I am confident of giving our fans joy by scoring again,” Kagere told Sokalabongo. “We want to win again at home and we will strive to do it.

“You know we are going to play against the best team here in Africa in all areas so we are going to meet enough competition from them which will contribute to a few scoring chances being created but if I meet one of the few chances, I will make sure I use it.

“We have managed to win away from home [beating AS Vita 1-0], and it was a good start for us because we scored after creating several chances and it could have been bad had we not won the game, and the three points are good for us.

“If we manage to play well and beat Al Ahly, we will simply set ourselves to finish at a very good position which will guarantee us a qualification berth in the quarter-finals and that is our target for this season.”

During the opening fixtures, it was Congolese forward Chris Mugalu who delivered the three points for Simba after stepping up to score from the penalty spot for the 1-0 win while Al Ahly benefited from Mohamed Magdy Afsha, Walter Bwalya, and Mahmoud Kahraba's goals to move top of the group on goal difference.