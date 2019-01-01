Caf Champions League: Mosimane told Mamelodi Sundowns players to be aggressive

The Masandawana mentor was satisfied with the win over Petro Luanda, but remains critical of how his men applied themselves

In the wake of a 3-0 win over Petro Luanda in their opening Caf match on Saturday night, coach Pitso Mosimane was left unhappy with how his men applied themselves.

The Brazilians won their third successive match across all competitions and will now head to to face next weekend, but ‘Jingles’ has called for more aggression from his troops.

On the other hand, Mosimane has praised the quality of the Premier Soccer League ( ), saying it is the reason they defeated their Angolan counterparts in their opening Group C match.

“The resistance was not that big but they have got a good attack, you can see that they can do something in Angola so don’t be deceived by this, it can be a different story,” Mosimane told the media as quoted by Phakaaathi.

“I am a little bit unhappy with my team in the final third because when they realized that we could play freely, we got stuck [rather] than being shrewd and really taking the game as early as possible with a good lead. I think with the resistance that they had, we should have scored two [more] goals to be honest.

“I was telling them at half time that when they played Cote d’Or, the resistance was not that strong either but we were decisive in the final third. We did a lot of good things unlike in this game. They wanted to make sure that the opposition does not score because sometimes you can defend with the ball by denying them the ball.

“I would have opted for a little bit more aggression. They were enjoying themselves, Gaston [Sirino] was dropping too deep to come and collect from the midfield but you cannot go and collect the ball from the midfield when Rivaldo Coetzee is free with the ball.

"We did not struggle to bring the ball up but we struggled to make the decision on the final third.”

Speaking about the standard of the local league, the reigning PSL Coach of the Season explained that the Angolans were a different opponent to what they normally face in their domestic campaign.

Article continues below

“I have always said don’t undermine the PSL, we played and we did not find this flow. The PSL is stronger in terms of defensive organization, it is not easy and we sweat to go through hence there are not too many goals,” he continued.

“The PSL is stronger than the Angolan league. I think we are among the top four on the continent.”