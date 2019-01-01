Caf Champions League: How Sundowns have fared since winning in 2016

Goal looks at Sundowns' record in the Caf Champions League since lifting the trophy in 2016

have been ever-present in the Caf over the past five years.

It was in 2016 when Pitso Mosimane delivered the coveted trophy to Chloorkop, making Patrice Motsepe's dream of conquering Africa a reality.

But how have they fared in the Caf Champions League since lifting the trophy?

2017

As the defending champions, Sundowns entered the competition in the first round and did a fantastic job of going all the way to the group stage.

Sundowns came up against KCCA in the first round and brushed the Ugandan outfit aside with a 3-2 aggregate win to book their place in the group stages.

They found themselves in the same group as , Saint George and AS Vita.

Sundowns won two, drew three and lost once in their six group stage matches.

They managed to collect nine points and qualify for the quarter-finals by finishing second behind ES Tunis.

They were then knocked out 3-2 on aggregate by in the quarter-finals, having won the first leg 1-0.

2018

The Tshwane giants entered the competition in the first round when they were pitted against Rayon Sports.

After a goalless draw in the first leg, Sundowns recorded a 2-0 win in the return leg to book their place in the group stage.

They were drawn in Group C alongside Wydad Casablanca, AS Togo-Port, and Horoya SC.

Sundowns failed to qualify for the knockout stage after finishing third in the group with just six points.

Mosimane's men only won one of their six group stage matches, drawing three and losing two.

2018/19

Due to the change in the Caf calendar, the Caf Champions League season was held from November until May.

After making light work of both Leones Vegetarianos and Benghazi in the qualifying rounds, Sundowns once against reached the group stage, where they were handed a tough draw having been placed alongside familiar foes Wydad, Asec Mimosas and 's .

Sundowns, though, showed impressive resolve as they claimed three wins and two losses in Group A, and finished just a point behind group winners Wydad.

Nonetheless, not many would have expected what happened next.

Sundowns blew aside giants Al Ahly in the quarter-finals, winning the home leg 5-0.

However, the journey would eventually come to an end in the semi-finals as Wydad eliminated their rivals once again.

Can they do better in this year's edition?