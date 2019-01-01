Caf Champions League: Green Eagles reveals plan to stop Orlando Pirates

The Zambian tactician will look to ensure Tonka Tweende does not concede early against the 1995 Champions League winners

Green Eagles head coach Aggrey Chiyangi claims he has learnt some lessons from their match against .

The Zambian side recorded 1-0 victory over the Buccaneers in the 2019/20 Caf preliminary round first-leg match in Lusaka on Saturday.

Pirates dominated possession against the tournament debutants in an encounter which was played at the Nkoloma Stadium, but they could not find the back of the net.

Chiyangi, who is also Zambia caretaker coach, explained why he was happy to allow the visitors to dominate possession.

“I was not concerned about the possession they had because when I talk about the experience that’s what an experienced team would do," Chiyangi told Zambian Football.

"The only thing I did not want was for them to pass through our defenders so we have to find a way of closing gaps in the defence.

Eagles midfielder Spencer Sautu scored the only goal of the match against the run of play, after Bucs lost possession in midfield.

The accomplished coach also revealed his charges have identified Pirates' key players ahead of the second-leg match in .

“Going into the second-leg the players know, who the key players are," he added.

Article continues below

"We could see the players are mobile they always want to penetrate so when we go to South Africa, we need to make sure we don’t concede early.”

Pirates are expected to host Eagles at the Mecca of South African football, Orlando Stadium on Friday, August 23.

The winner on aggregate between the two teams will take on either Angolan champions Clube Desportivo 1º de Agosto or KMKM FC of Zanzibar in the next round.