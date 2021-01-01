Caf Champions League: Five things Simba SC must do to overturn Kaizer Chiefs defeat – Manara

The club’s spokesman reveals the key areas the Msimbazi giants must address ahead of their return leg clash with Amakhosi

Simba SC have outlined five key areas they want to be addressed before they face Kaizer Chiefs in their return leg of the Caf Champions League on Saturday.

The Msimbazi giants suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat against Amakhosi in the first leg at FNB Stadium on Saturday and will require a massive victory of at least 4-0 to advance to the semi-finals of the competition.

A double from Samir Nurkovic and a goal apiece courtesy of Erick Mathoho, and Leonardo Castro inspired the home side to victory in the first leg, and the deserved win also saw the PSL giants maintain their unbeaten home record in this season’s Champions League.

Ahead of the return leg set for Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Saturday, Simba Information Officer Haji Manara has outlined key areas he wants the team to address before they face the South African giants.

“First of all, we must accept as a team we lost the first leg, and we lost by a huge goal margin,” Manara wrote on his social media pages.

“Secondly, our players and the entire technical bench must sit down and discuss what was the real problem in the away game, why did we lose by a huge margin and what should we do to rectify the mistakes before the return leg and win the tie to reach the semi-finals.

“Thirdly, we should all keep the faith, we should not lose hope, we should keep the faith and remain confident that it is possible to turn the tables and progress.”

In his fourth point, Manara said: “We should have the belief if we lost 4-0 away and because football is unpredictable, then we can also win at home with a margin of 4-0 and above.”

“And lastly, our togetherness as a team and working together should be our key weapon on Saturday, we want everyone to rally behind the team, we want everyone to pray for the team and by Saturday afternoon, we will have a good result and we will be in the semi-finals.”

The 4-0 loss is the biggest Simba have suffered in the recent past despite facing big sides. In the group stage, Simba picked up surprising wins against Al Ahly and AS Vita and finished as the winners of the group.