Caf Champions League final bigger than Soweto Derby for Kaizer Chiefs - ex-Orlando Pirates star Tlale

Former Orlando Pirates star John Tlale strongly believes that the Caf Champions League final is bigger than the Soweto Derby for Kaizer Chiefs.



Amakhosi are set to battle it out with Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the Champions League final at Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca, Morocco on Saturday.

This will be the Soweto giants' first-ever appearance in the final of Africa's premier club football tournament having enjoyed a fairytale run in this season's competition.

While the Soweto Derby between Chiefs and their arch-rivals Pirates is widely considered to be one of the most well-renowned football rivalries in the world.

Retired goalkeeper Tlale, who won the 2002/03 PSL title in his debut season at Pirates, explained why he rates the Champions League final higher than the biggest fixture on the South African football calendar.

"Yes, definitely, this Champions League final is bigger than the Soweto Derby. The Soweto Derby is just a local match," Tlale told Goal.

"We are used to watching it each and every season, we are guaranteed to watch it, unlike the Caf Champions League final.

"The players are not guaranteed to play in the Champions League final every season, it does not happen very often."

Tlale was one of the key players for Mamelodi Sundowns as they reached the two-legged 2001 Caf Champions League final, where they were defeated 4-1 on aggregate by Al Ahly.

"In the Champions League you also come against some of the best teams in Africa, and you get to face teams you have never played before," the former Bafana Bafana international continued.



"So, once you reach the final, you play for the star. The aim is to win the final and add the star on top of the club badge on the jersey. That makes it bigger and better than the Soweto Derby."

Sundowns became the second South African club to have a star on their badge after Orlando Pirates following Masandawana's 3-1 aggregate win over Egyptian giants Zamalek in the 2016 Champions Lague final.

Pirates were the first South African club to win the Champions League title when they edged out Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosas 3-2 on aggregate in the final in 1995.



