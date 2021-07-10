Caf Champions League final: 'Let's win this thing' - Hunt urges Kaizer Chiefs

The tactician has wished his former team well even though he was sacked before the season ended

Chippa United head coach Gavin Hunt has stated he would feel better if Kaizer Chiefs beat Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League final.

Hunt guided Amakhosi to the semi-finals of the continental competition before he was sacked primarily because of their struggles in the Premier Soccer League. The experienced tactician took charge of 12 Champions League games before they made history by seeing off Simba SC to book the semi-final slot.

"So, I wish them well, and I wish them well, on the [next] weekend. Let’s win this thing, it would make me feel better," Hunt told iDiski Times.

"So, yeah, I don’t really want to go there, but I wish them well. I mean, I’m in a new venture now. We move on, we move forward."

After Hunt was sacked, Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard were given the responsibility of leading the club in the semi-final assignment against Wydad Casablanca. After a 1-0 away win, the PSL giants managed a 0-0 home draw to book their first-ever final ticket in the competition.

The 56-year-old coach also spoke about new signings Brandon Peterson, Sifiso Hlanti, Phathutshedzo Nange, Njabulo Ngcobo, Sibusiso Mabiliso, and Kgaogelo Sekgota.

"They will come back stronger with all the signings and changes and things that they’ll do, you know," said the former Moroka Swallows head coach.

Hunt also talked about his new Chilli Boys job and stated he hopes he will see success at a club that survived relegation by retaining their PSL status through the playoffs.

"And in football, you know what to do, football never stops, things change all the time. And you’ve got the basic principles of how football clubs run, and what they need to do. It will never change. That’ll never change," he added.

"As long as you work with integrity and honesty. And I’m an authentic person. I work with integrity and honesty. And I say it like it is with no hard feelings but that’s what we need in this football club and we will be successful."

Al Ahly and Kaizer Chiefs will face off on July 17 in the final at Mohammed V Stadium in Morocco.