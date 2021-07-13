Caf Champions League final: It is Kaizer Chiefs' time - Zuma

The Amakhosi star says they have always been motivated to perform in Africa

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Dumisani Zuma feels their crowning moment has arrived as they prepare to take on Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League final at Stade Mohamed V Stadium on Saturday.

Chiefs are chasing history to lift their first-ever Caf Champions League title and they face a team that has won it nine times before.

Despite history not favouring Amakhosi and appearing as a less fancied side, Zuma insists it is already written they are African champions.

“We believe that this tournament may be God-given to us. The team has been through tough times, but we can’t question God,” said Zuma as per IOL.

“It just looks like it is our time and as long as we keep holding each other, fighting for each other and go to the final with the same team spirit. We will play for everyone, the fans, our families, the club and the chairman. We know that people want to be made happy.”

“There wasn’t any easy game in this journey, from the playoffs [preliminary round]. I think what worked for us was that most of the teams we faced somehow undermined us. But we knew what we are capable of, so we were motivated to give 100 percent in every game we played, even if the results were not what we wanted. We had this thing that every game we play, win or lose, we give 100 percent.”

Zuma returns from an injury which saw him last play on May 15 when Chiefs beat Simba SC 4-0 in the first leg of the quarter-finals at home.

“I’m happy that we managed to get here as a team to be going to play in the final,” Zuma said.

“Truthfully, it wasn’t easy. The pressure was immense, especially given how tough things were for us in the league. But we always knew we had a good team because this is the same team that nearly won the league [in the 2019/20 season]. So we were good enough to achieve anything or win anything at any time.

“The matches were a lot and tough. Wydad Casablanca away was a wake-up call to us and we learnt that there’s hard work to be done and everyone raised their hands and we started to play. When we played against Horoya, they had a good record at home, but we managed to play them and qualify for the quarter-finals. I can say everyone was committed.”

Chiefs will be coming up against Al Ahly who beat Mamelodi Sundowns in the 2001 Champions League final, before beating another South African side Orlando Pirates in the 2013 final.

