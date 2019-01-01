Caf Champions League: Benzarti lauds Wydad spirit after Esperance draw

The Moroccans netted the equalizer even though they had to play most of the second-half with 10 men following Brahim Nakach's dismissal

manager Faouzi Benzarti has praised his players’ fighting spirit after they dug deep to find an equaliser in Friday's 1-Caf final draw against Esperance at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

The Moroccans had fallen behind to a Fousseny Coulibaly strike before half-time, before skipper Brahim Nakach received his marching orders just after the restart following two bookable offences.

However, a Cheick Comara header cancelled out the deficit to send the two teams level into the second leg.

The willingness to not settle for a defeat wasn’t lost on Benzarti, who spoke to Caf after the game.

“I had already said before the match that small details can be decisive. We have seen the two goals scored from two set pieces, which shows that it was not an easy game,” the experienced manager began. “Esperance is a great team.

"We had to make a huge effort to come back and score in the game. I would like to thank my players for the level they have shown despite having a player sent off.”

The encounter in Rabat was feisty, with Egyptian referee Gehad Geresha issuing eight yellow cards and one red over the course of the game.

Wydad also felt hard done by after Geresha chalked off Ayoub El Amloud’s first-half equalizer after spotting a handball in the buildup, before refusing to award the home side a penalty before the hour mark for what they thought was a stonewall handball in the box.

The stalemate means there’s all to play for in next week’s return leg in , with Wydad chasing a second Caf CL title in three years.