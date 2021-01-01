Caf Champions League: Kaizer Chiefs did their job very well vs Simba SC – Eymael

The Belgian tactician explains why the Msimbazi giants suffered a heavy defeat against Amakhosi in the first leg of their continental quarter-final

Former Yanga SC coach Luc Eymael has stated Kaizer Chiefs have a great chance to qualify for the semi-finals after thrashing Simba SC 4-0 in their Caf Champions League quarter-final first-leg meeting on Saturday.

The Msimbazi giants went into the match at FNB Stadium with a good record from the group stage but Amakhosi used their home advantage well to win the first leg contest and put one leg in the semi-finals of the competition.

Goals from Samir Nurkovic (a brace), Erick Mathoho, and Leonardo Castro inspired the home team to a well-deserved win which saw the Soweto giants maintain their unbeaten home record in this season's Champions League.

Eymael, who handled Simba's rivals Yanga in the Mainland Premier League, has blamed the team’s heavy defeat to a lack of concentration and poor marking, and further said Chiefs have put themselves in a great position because they didn't concede any away goals.

“Sometimes I will say perhaps it was a good day for Kaizer [Chiefs] and a very bad day for Simba when you receive 4-0 is a difficult day and Chiefs did everything very well,” Eymael told Goal on Sunday.

Asked on what are the chances for Simba to eliminate Chiefs, Eymael said: “Simba should have had a chance if they had managed to score away goals but now 4-0 it will be very difficult because Chiefs is an experienced team, with experienced players, the coach is also very experienced so I don’t say it is impossible because you know in football it is always possible.

“You saw what happened with PSG against Barcelona in the Uefa Champions League, so in football everything is possible but the positive side of the chances are more on Chief's qualifying now than on the side of Simba but in football, you never know until it is over.

“Like I said, before, Chiefs had to do the job at home to be sure to qualify and I think yesterday [Saturday] they did the job at home very well and Simba did not do the job away, unfortunately, everything went wrong for them but sometimes in football such things happen.

"It is difficult to rectify everything when so many different players are making mistakes of marking in the box.

“I think certainly lack of concentration, lack of marking and lack of respect of the advice from the technical bench could have led to the heavy loss but I was not on the Simba technical bench to ascertain that.”

The Belgian tactician further revealed he had held talks with Simba's Milton Nienov after the match, and he admitted to him individual mistakes had caused the goals.

“I spoke with the goalkeeper coach for Simba after the game and he told me they were aware of the strengths of Chiefs on set pieces and crosses but sometimes individual mistakes make the difference or lack of concentration because there was a clear lack of marking from set-pieces especially from the tall guys from Kaizer Chiefs," Eymael concluded.

The two teams are scheduled to meet again in the second-leg encounter at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on May 22.