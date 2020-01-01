Caf Champions League experience will not help Mamelodi Sundowns – Ramasike

The retired midfielder shares advice to the Brazilians as they are in isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic

legend Eric Ramasike believes the experience gained by the reigning champions on the continent will not really be an advantage for the Tshwane giants when it comes to mental strength.

But because it is the first time for the league to be in lockdown for such a long time, he says it will be tough for every team, Ramasike has also advised coach Pitso Mosimane’s troops to check their weight as they are in isolation because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On the other hand, 'Tabayi' agrees it will be a challenge for all Premier Soccer League (PSL) teams to get back to their best after sitting at home with their games suspended.

More teams

“I think it’s a tough situation for all the teams, the thing is they are now training alone in their homes. It’s a very difficult scenario even if they have won the Caf or have travelled to bad experiences in the continent,” Ramasike told Goal.

“We’ll see after the first game if ever the games will continue, the preparations will tell us how can Sundowns have an advantage against their peers. Yes, mental strength will be key there’s no doubt about that, but this is not just a pre-season.

“This is something that is beyond everyone’s control, I’m talking as an individual where you can say a certain player is out due to injury but he can be able to reach that fitness level because his teammates will help him.

“But this one is very different and tricky because the whole team is away and even if they are training at home, it’s like running around at home and it’s not intense.”

On how the Brazilians can remain a unified force, the former Moroka Swallows midfielder puts emphasis on discipline and sharing ideas as players.

“I can only advise them to watch their diets. It’s very important to remain healthy and ensure they run a lot, keep fit and maintain their best condition,” he added.

“They must really keep their weight in check. Some will cheat and say the coach is not watching me, let me eat this and this.

Article continues below

"However, this is like a mini pre-season and discipline is very important.

"It will be very difficult to regain their fitness should they fail to guard their weight and diet at home and talking as players will be vital during this period.”

With the outbreak affecting many leagues around the globe, the Brazilians will look to hit the ground running when they return as they hope to regain their PSL crown.