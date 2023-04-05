- Eight teams are in the quarter-finals
- Mamelodi Sundowns will be part of the draw
- PSL champions aiming at ending continental drought
The 2022/23 Caf Champions League has reached the last-eight stage and the Premier Soccer League is represented by Mamelodi Sundowns.
The Brazilians are bidding to win the elite continental club competition for the first time since 2016.WHICH CLUBS ARE IN THE LAST EIGHT?
Mamelodi Sundowns
Wydad Casablanca
Raja Casablanca
Esperance
Simba SC
Al Ahly
CR Belouizdad
JS Kabylie
WHEN IS THE CAF CL QUARTER-FINAL DRAW DRAW?
|Date
|Wednesday, April 5
|Time
|21:00 SA Time
TV CHANNEL AND HOW TO WATCH
|Online Streaming
|TV Channel
|DStv.com/DStv Now App
|SuperSport TV's Football HD channel 205
Teams that finished on top of their respective groups are seeded and will be drawn against runners-up of other pools.
But teams that were in the same group will not face each other, meaning Sundowns will avoid facing Al Ahly who came second in Group B.
The Brazilians will also not face Esperance, Wydad and Raja who topped their respective groups.
That leaves Sundowns with the possibility of being paired against one of JS Kabylie, Simba and Belouizdad.
WHAT'S AT STAKE FOR DOWNS?
Sundowns' participation in the Champions League have ended at the quarter-final stage in the last three seasons.
They look jinxed at that hurdle and still this time, Simba, Kabylie or Belouizdad all have the ability to stun them.
But reaching the semi-finals will be a psychological boost for the Brazilians that they have finally passed through a stage they found difficult of late.