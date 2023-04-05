The Caf Champions League quarter-final draw will be held on Wednesday and the remaining eight teams will find out their opponents

Eight teams are in the quarter-finals

Mamelodi Sundowns will be part of the draw

PSL champions aiming at ending continental drought

The 2022/23 Caf Champions League has reached the last-eight stage and the Premier Soccer League is represented by Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Brazilians are bidding to win the elite continental club competition for the first time since 2016.

Mamelodi Sundowns

Wydad Casablanca

Raja Casablanca

Esperance

Simba SC

Al Ahly

CR Belouizdad

JS Kabylie

WHEN IS THE CAF CL QUARTER-FINAL DRAW DRAW?

Date Wednesday, April 5 Time 21:00 SA Time

TV CHANNEL AND HOW TO WATCH

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's Football HD channel 205

Teams that finished on top of their respective groups are seeded and will be drawn against runners-up of other pools.

But teams that were in the same group will not face each other, meaning Sundowns will avoid facing Al Ahly who came second in Group B.

The Brazilians will also not face Esperance, Wydad and Raja who topped their respective groups.

That leaves Sundowns with the possibility of being paired against one of JS Kabylie, Simba and Belouizdad.

WHAT'S AT STAKE FOR DOWNS?

Sundowns' participation in the Champions League have ended at the quarter-final stage in the last three seasons.

They look jinxed at that hurdle and still this time, Simba, Kabylie or Belouizdad all have the ability to stun them.

But reaching the semi-finals will be a psychological boost for the Brazilians that they have finally passed through a stage they found difficult of late.