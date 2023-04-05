Caf Champions League draw: How to watch Mamelodi Sundowns learn their opponents

Michael Madyira
|
Marcelo Ivan Allende of Mamelodi Sundowns, March 2023Backpagepix
CAF Champions LeagueMamelodi SundownsWydad CasablancaRaja CasablancaES Tunis

The Caf Champions League quarter-final draw will be held on Wednesday and the remaining eight teams will find out their opponents

  • Eight teams are in the quarter-finals
  • Mamelodi Sundowns will be part of the draw
  • PSL champions aiming at ending continental drought

The 2022/23 Caf Champions League has reached the last-eight stage and the Premier Soccer League is represented by Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Brazilians are bidding to win the elite continental club competition for the first time since 2016.

WHICH CLUBS ARE IN THE LAST EIGHT?

Mamelodi Sundowns

Wydad Casablanca

Raja Casablanca

Esperance

Simba SC

Al Ahly

CR Belouizdad

JS Kabylie

WHEN IS THE CAF CL QUARTER-FINAL DRAW DRAW?

DateWednesday, April 5
Time21:00 SA Time

TV CHANNEL AND HOW TO WATCH

Online StreamingTV Channel
DStv.com/DStv Now AppSuperSport TV's Football HD channel 205
DRAW RULES

Teams that finished on top of their respective groups are seeded and will be drawn against runners-up of other pools.

But teams that were in the same group will not face each other, meaning Sundowns will avoid facing Al Ahly who came second in Group B.

The Brazilians will also not face Esperance, Wydad and Raja who topped their respective groups.

That leaves Sundowns with the possibility of being paired against one of JS Kabylie, Simba and Belouizdad.

WHAT'S AT STAKE FOR DOWNS?

Teboho Mokoena & Peter Shalulile, Mamelodi Sunowns, March 2023Backpagepix

Sundowns' participation in the Champions League have ended at the quarter-final stage in the last three seasons.

They look jinxed at that hurdle and still this time, Simba, Kabylie or Belouizdad all have the ability to stun them.

But reaching the semi-finals will be a psychological boost for the Brazilians that they have finally passed through a stage they found difficult of late.

Who is South Africa's greatest export?

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is South Africa's greatest export?

    Editors' Picks