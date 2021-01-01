Caf Champions League: What Simba SC must do to beat Al Ahly – Baraza

The Biashara United tactician urges the Msimbazi giants to display a disciplined game against the Red Devils at Mkapa

Kenyan coach Francis Baraza believes Simba SC have the potential to get a positive result against Al Ahly when they face off in a Caf Champions League match on Tuesday.

The Msimbazi giants will host the African champions in the first round meeting of their Group A fixtures at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium with at least 30,000 fans set to attend the fixture after Caf gave the green light three days ago.

Ahead of the match, Biashara United coach Baraza, whose team was the last to play against Simba, losing 1-0 in the Mainland Premier League, is confident they can get a win against the Red Devils if they maintain top-level discipline and avoid unnecessary fouls in their own danger zone.

“Simba have already started well and can get another positive result against Al Ahly, but they must increase discipline on the pitch and reduce unnecessary mistakes especially from defenders and midfielders,” Baraza said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“If they allow the offence to be within 18 or around the 18 areas it is going to be dangerous for them as their opponents can use every opportunity to turn it into a goal, so they have to be very careful and avoid committing mistakes.

“Simba should also avoid inviting them to their danger zone, the Arabs are very fast when around your danger zone, they always use a half a chance to make a goal from it, they must protect their keeper [Aishi Manula], and also move forward as a team and defend as a team.”

The last time the two teams met at the same venue, Simba emerged 1-0 winners courtesy of Meddie Kagere’s lone strike on February 2019 during a Group D encounter in the same competition, but Al Ahly had won the first meeting 5-0 in Cairo.

Article continues below

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi are expected to welcome striker John Bocco to the squad after missing the duel against AS Vita.

The captain was forced to sit out of the opener as he had been injured while on international duty with the Tanzania national team in the African Nations Championship in Cameroon.

Simba have enjoyed a good record while playing at Mkapa Stadium, with their last Champions League game seeing them beat FC Platinum of Zimbabwe 4-0 to book their place in the group stage of the competition.