Caf Champions League: Bad approach cost Simba SC against Kaizer Chiefs - Kahata

The Kenya international is optimistic Wekundu wa Msimbazi can still do enough in the second leg to advance

Harambee Star Francis Kahata believes Simba SC's approach in the 4-0 loss to Kaizer Chiefs in the first leg of the Caf Champions League quarter-final at FNB Stadium on Saturday evening was not good.

Samir Nurkovic scored a brace for Amakhosi with the remaining two goals coming from Erick Mathoho, and Leonardo Castro respectively. It was a well-deserved win that saw the Soweto giants maintain their unbeaten home record in this season's Champions League.

The experienced attacking midfielder has further stated the loss had nothing to do with the players' spirit since they were motivated and ready.

"From the way we played, the performance was not as expected; many had high expectations of us, even as players we were really motivated ahead of the game," Kahata told Goal on Sunday.

"Our approach in the game from the start to the end was just not good. Considering the fact that we were away, a goal or two would not have been that bad for us considering the second leg was to be played at home."

The 29-year-old former Gor Mahia midfielder is, however, optimistic that things will change when the teams meet again in the second leg at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

"On Saturday Chiefs were a better team than us; as in, in every department, they were stronger," Kahata continued.

"They also capitalised on the home advantage well. But it is football, the journey is still on. We will play them at home and I believe there is nothing impossible. We have a week to rectify the mistakes we made, and I am optimistic we will use the home ground advantage well to make it to the next phase."

Meanwhile, coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa has refused to concede they are out of the competition despite the big loss.

The Frenchman has maintained a brave face despite the huge defeat, insisting they still have a chance to make things right in the return leg set for Tanzania.

"Anything can happen because this is football," Da Rosa told Goal. "We are not happy with the outcome but we still have hope."

"It is important to believe we can overturn the result but for the result to change in our favour, then we must also be the best team of the day, we must produce a good game to stand a chance."