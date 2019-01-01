Caf Champions League: AS Otoho d'Oyo won't stand a chance against Mamelodi Sundowns - Lebusa

The 26-year-old player believes the 2016 African champions winners will advance to the next round on the continent

central defender Mosa Lebusa is confident they will overturn their deficit against AS Otoho d'Oyo.

The Brazilians are set to take on the Congo-Brazzaville side in the 2019/20 Caf preliminary round second-leg match in Tshwane on Saturday.

Pitso Mosimane's side is trailing 2-1 on aggregate having grabbed a crucial away goal through Thapelo Morena in the first-leg clash in Owando two weeks ago.

"It was difficult, but I think we have ourselves to blame, we could have done better. We could have scored goals and we could have prevented them from scoring,” Lebusa told The Citizen.

“They scored and we are in this situation, but we are Sundowns and we always find a way. With the quality we have, I think they will stand no chance against us."

However, Sundowns will be without their inspirational captain Hlompho Kekana, who was sent off during the first-leg clash.

Lebusa feels the level of officiating has been poor in the continental tournament and he believes Kekana did not deserve a straight red card.

“In my opinion, the officials were not fair (on us), but I can’t dwell much on that, I am a player. If I feel like if the referee is unfair there is nothing I can do, I just need to play," he added.

"Hopefully, in the second-leg, the referee will be much better. At the end of the day, we can’t just blame one person maybe you have to look at yourself and say ‘maybe there is something you could have done better to prevent that’.”

The encounter between Sundowns and Otoho will be played at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

The winner on aggregate will face Comoros' Fomboni or Seychelles champions Cote d'Or in the second round for a place in the group stage.