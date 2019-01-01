Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup draw: Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, Bidvest Wits and Galaxy learn opponents

The Clever Boys are the only South African team which has been exempted from the first round

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has released the and Confederation Cup draws for the 2019/20 campaign.

will be represented by last season's Premier Soccer League ( ) title winners and runners-up in the Champions League.

Sundowns have been pitted against AS Otoho d'Oyo, who are the champions of Congo-Brazzaville, in a two-legged first round tie.

The Brazilians will be hoping to go all the way and clinch their second Champions League title after reaching last season's semi-finals where they were eliminated by 's .

The winner on aggregate between Sundowns and Otoho will face Comoros' Fomboni or Seychelles champions Cote d'Or in the second round for a place in the group stage.

Pirates have been drawn against the 2018/19 Zambian runners-up Green Eagles in the first round.

The Buccaneers, who won the 1995 Champions League title, reached the group stage last season, but they could not advance to the knockout phase.

The winner between Pirates and Eagles will take on either KMKM FC of Zanzibar or Angolan champions C.D. Primeiro de Agosto in the second round.

Meanwhile, , who finished third in the PSL last season, and reigning Nedbank Cup champions TS Galaxy will represent South Africa in the Confederation Cup.

Wits have been exempted from the first round and they will take on the winner on aggregate between Zambian club Buildcon FC and Young Buffaloes of Eswatini in the two-legged second-round tie.

Galaxy, who are campaigning in the National First Division (NFD), will make their debut in the continental tournament against Seychelles' St Louis in the first round.

The winner will then face off with CnaPS of Madagascar in the second round for a place in the play-off round.

The first round matches are scheduled to be played in August, while the second round games will take place in September.