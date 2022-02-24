Caf Champions League: AmaZulu coach McCarthy dismisses ES Setif’s record in Africa

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy has described ES Setif as a “dangerous team” but says their record in African football will not count when the two teams meet at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Friday’s Caf Champions League group B date.

The KwaZulu-Natal outfit opened their campaign against continental heavyweights Raja Casablanca and lost 1-0 away in Morocco.

But they managed to pick themselves up against another perennial contender in this competition in Horoya AC last week, winning 1-0.

Now, McCarthy and his men are up against 1988 and 2014 champions Setif.

“It’s another tough match against one of the strong teams in Africa, just like we had against Horoya last week,” McCarthy told the media as per Sowetan Live.

“We have to play with freedom, passion and in our style. For me, previous records count for nothing. I do look at the stats, previous records and a whole lot of things, but I believe everyone knows what we can do. We know they’re a dangerous team, but we’ll look at our strengths and how we can use them to overcome them.”

AmaZulu go into this match fresh from Tuesday’s 0-0 Premier Soccer League draw against TS Galaxy.

Tuesday’s match came four days after they had beaten Horoya and McCarthy appears to be feeling the heat.

The Usuthu coach feels the PSL are “dumping matches” for them in between their Champions League fixtures.

“It is difficult to prepare under these circumstances after the marathon we had in December,” said McCarthy.

“To play on Friday and then on Tuesday, is not ideal. And today awaits another difficult and complicated match for us knowing that our opponents had their match postponed,” McCarthy said.

“The thing is, we played on Tuesday and we are already [played] three or four games more than anybody else, but we're still accumulating games. So this disturbs the preparation, but we just have to deal with it because there’s not much consideration going into the fixtures.

“If you [PSL] want our teams to take advantage of this competition, they should be able to prepare themselves properly instead of dumping matches in between.”