Caf Champions League: Al Merrikh lost to Simba SC because of 'sabotage' – Clark alleges

The 48-year-old tactician hits out at the Msimbazi giants for mistreating them since they arrived in Dar es Salaam for the group tie

Al Merrikh coach Lee Clark has blamed sabotage from the home team for the 3-0 defeat against Simba SC in their Caf Champions League fixture on Tuesday.

The Red Devils suffered defeat at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium with goals from Luis Miquissone, Mohamed Hussein, and Chris Mugalu condemning them to another group defeat which left them lying at the bottom.

However, ahead of the match, the Sudanese outfit suffered a huge blow after it emerged eight of their starting players - Abdelrahman Isaac, Bakhit Khamis, Ahmed Abdelmoneim, Tajeddin Yaqoub, Ramadan Ajab, Tony Edjomariegwe, Bakri Al Madina, and Saif Ad Damazin – had tested positive for Covid-19 and could not start in the match.

The 48-year-old tactician, who has handled Birmingham City before and joined the Red Devils to replace sacked Nasreddine Nabi on March 7, 2021, has claimed his team suffered a lot since arriving in Tanzania and further blamed the home team for taking advantage of the Covid-19 situation to sabotage his team.

“Many things happened before the game, we arrived in Tanzania we have problems at the airport, we have problems at the training ground, we have problems at the Covid, we have eight players test positive for Covid-19, six of those players are in my starting eleven, very well known to the opposition coach, the other two are very experienced players, who would come on later in the game,” Clark told Goal after the game.

“We are also being made aware one of our other top players is safe, who the rival coach was obviously trying to make him not available also, so there was confusion there so we have finally reported to Caf and we would like some answers because since we landed here on Saturday we have not been given any help.”

On the match against Simba, Clark explained: “We did not have any problem tactically, we make some small errors for the goals but I have to start with maybe two or three players who had short training sessions and were not ready to start such a big game like this one today [Tuesday].

“This is difficult. They [players] tried. They gave me their heart but this is not normal when I have to change my starting 11 three times before the kick-off in the space of the last 12 hours.

“So my players who took the field gave what they could, they worked very hard, they worked hard for the club, for the supporters but it was just too difficult for them.

“If you take out the best six or eight players from the opposition, they will also find it difficult, so this is the situation, it was nothing to do with tactics or technical work, it was due to bad luck and we have known that today since we arrived here on Saturday.”

On whether Merrikh still stands a chance to reach the quarter-finals, Clark said: “If it is still mathematically possible, we will keep fighting and hopefully in our next game our squad will not be sabotaged and we will have an opportunity to field our big players but that is not looking down upon the players who played here today.”

The win enabled Simba to stretch their lead at the top of the group to 10 points while Egyptian giants Al Ahly, who beat AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo 3-0 away, are second on seven points from four matches.

Goal has contacted Simba SC to respond to Clark's allegations, but the club has not responded so far.