Caf Champions League: Al Merreikh coach Clark issues stern warning to Mamelodi Sundowns

Al Merreikh coach Lee Clark has promised to cause problems and make Saturday’s Caf Champions League game difficult for Mamelodi Sundowns at Al-Salam Stadium.

The two sides clash in Cairo in this Group A match in what would be the Sudanese giants’ first match at this phase of the competition this season.

With Sundowns regarded as one of the favourites to proceed to the quarter-finals from this group, Clark is hoping to cause an upset.

“Yes I know they have a very good away record in this competition, I watched their first game against Hilal and it’s very important that you get off to a good start,” Clark told the media as per iDiski Times.

“So this would have made them feel at ease to have three points already on the table but we’re well prepared, we’ve watched many games of Sundowns – we understand where they are very strong and have big strengths in their team.

“We’ll hope to identify some weaknesses that we can attack and cause them problems so we can hopefully start our campaign with three points also. We aim to make the game very difficult for them and we want to produce a performance and result that helps us to challenge to be one of the teams to progress from this group.”

The Englishman will be taking charge of his first game since returning to Al Merreikh for a second stint at the club.

Interestingly, he was around when the Sudanese giants played their last Champions League match in October where he helped them reach the group stage before he left for Omani side Al-Ittihad Club.

“It’s a fantastic game to be involved in [as my first] and a great return for me, I have total trust in my players, the first time I was here, they were fantastic for me,” said Clark.

“I’ve seen in the three weeks I’ve been back, we have the trust between each other and they have great work ethic. I’m very confident that we can be successful from this extremely tough group.”

Sundowns already have three points in this group while Al Merreikh could not play their group opener last week as Al Ahly were at the Fifa Club World Cup.