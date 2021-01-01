Caf Champions League: Time for Al Ahly to correct last defeat against Simba SC – Mosimane

The South African speaks of revenge after the Red Devils arrived in Dar es Salaam for their clash against the Msimbazi giants

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has predicted an equally difficult game when they take on Simba SC in their Group A match of the Caf Champions League on Tuesday.

The two sides have started their campaign on a winning note, Simba beating AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo 1-0 away in Kinshasa while the African champions cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win at home against Al Merrikh of Sudan.

Ahead of their match set for Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, Mosimane has now said they are equally prepared to come up against a side that beat them the last time they faced off at the same venue.

“We are equally prepared to face Simba, it is going to be a difficult game, Simba beat us last time we played here so maybe it is time we correct it,” Mosimane told reporters after the Egyptian giants touched down at the Julius Nyerere International Airport on Friday night.

Pressed further to explain what he expects from Simba, Mosimane said: “We are happy to be here and we will talk more during the press conference, thank you.”

In 2019, Simba came up against Al Ahly in the same competition with the Red Devils winning the first leg in Cairo 5-0 but Simba returned home to beat them 1-0 courtesy of a Meddie Kagere strike.

Mosimane has arrived in Tanzania minus five players - Ali Maaloul, Taher Mohamed Taher, Walid Soliman, and Salah Mohsen, who have been ruled out due to injury, while Hussein El-Shahat is suspended.

He will, however, welcome back Ayman Ashraf who missed their first group match against the Sudanese side in Cairo.

In an earlier interview, Simba coach Didier Gomez Da Rosa admitted it will not be an easy game against the champions but remained confident they will fight to get something from the fixture.

“It is not going to be an easy game, every team needs a win and our target is to see we get a win to build on what we achieved in Congo,” Da Rosa told reporters after the team beat Biashara United 1-0 in a Mainland Premier League match.

In the other group match, both Al Merrikh and AS Vita will face off seeking their first wins in the campaign at Al-Hilal Stadium on Tuesday.

Al Ahly full squad: Goalkeepers: Mohamed El-Shennawy, Ali Lotfi, Mostafa Shobeir, and Hamza Alaa.

Article continues below

Defenders: Rami Rabia, Ayman Ashraf, Mahmoud Wahid, Badr Benoun, Yasser Ibrahim, Saad Samir, Ahmad Ramadan Beckham, and Mohamed Hany.

Midfielders: Amr El-Sulya, Aliou Dieng, Hamdi Fathi, Akram Tawfik, Mohamed Magdy Afsha, and Mahmoud Kahraba.

Forwards: Junior Ajayi, Mohamed Sherif, Marwan Mohsen, and Walter Bwalya.