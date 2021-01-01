Caf Champions League: Al Ahly not yet qualified for the semi-finals: Sherif warns ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns clash

The Egyptians arrived in South Africa on Tuesday morning for what will be coach Pitso Mosimane’s homecoming show

Al Ahly midfielder Mohamed Sherif has reminded his teammates that while they beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 in the Caf Champions League quarter-finals, first leg in Cairo, they are yet to book a place in the semi-finals.

Sundowns host Al Ahly for Saturday’s second leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday seeking to overturn the defeat they suffered away.

Taher Mohamed and Salah Mohsen were on target as Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly dismissed Masandawana to edge closer to the last-four.

While acknowledging that the victory in Cairo was, Sherif has warned his teammates that there is still another game to be played on Saturday.

“Of course defeating Sundowns in the first leg is an important step, but we still didn’t qualify yet. We still have another game to play in Pretoria, during which we will be aiming to qualify to the semi-finals,” said Sherif on the club's official Twitter page.

Saturday’s match will be a homecoming show for former Masandawana coach Mosimane who returns to Lucas Moripe for the first time since he joined Al Ahly last September.

Meanwhile, Al Ahly have filed an official complaint with Caf against Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye for the way he officiated last Saturday’s match against the Brazilians.

The Cairo giants feel that Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango deserved to be shown a red card for his foul on Sherif.

Sherif was left with huge bruises on his back after Onyango lunged into him and Ahly say the incident should have also earned them a penalty.

“In our complaint we named a few mistakes the referee committed like omitting a penalty for Mohamed Sherif and an expulsion for Mamelodi Sundowns keeper who used excessive force against our striker in the area,” said Al Ahly as per Al Ahram English .

Al Ahly’s complaint comes as Raja Casablanca also indicated that they will complain to Caf about how Kenyan referee Peter Waweru handled their Confederation Cup match against Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

It is yet to be seen how Caf would respond to the two complaints.