Caf Champions League: Al Ahly might park the bus against Mamelodi Sundowns – Feutmba

The retired midfield powerhouse has shared his thoughts on how the Brazilians can bounce back in their clash against the Red Devils

Fresh from a 2-0 loss at the hands of in in the Caf quarter-finals over the weekend, former midfielder Roger Feutmba believes it will be very difficult for the Brazilians to bounce back in the two-legged tie.

Coach Pitso Mosimane’s troops have to claim a convincing win in the second leg to book a spot in the semi-finals, but failing to score away from home means they face an uphill battle.

However, the ‘General’ is of the view that the 5-0 win Sundowns inflicted on the Red Devils last year could inspire the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions to secure a win at home.

More teams

“If you look at it, it’s not a good result and in football when you lose you must know that things are going to be difficult in the next match at home," Feutmba told Goal.

“This is a difficult situation for Sundowns, I think Ahly will come here with an advantage and full of confidence after scoring two goals at home. They might just sit back and defend, they will want to play counter-attack football to frustrate Sundowns.

"Sundowns have to find a way and ensure they score three goals, but I can promise you it won’t be easy against Ahly."

On how they can try and unlock the stubborn defence of the North Africans, the legend hopes the 2016 African champions will stick to their normal style of play.

“They must play their normal football and keep the ball to get the goals. It will be difficult because they may play against a team that can just sit back," he added.

“On the other hand, Sundowns will be afraid of conceding and ensure they remain in the game. However, if Sundowns can be disciplined, organized at the back and ensure they use their chances, then the game can change.

“I can assure you that shutting the back door in the first half will determine if Sundowns can still find a way and get a good result out of the next game.

"They can play good football, they have good players that are capable of opening the opposing defence but they must be very disciplined.”

On the previous result between the two African giants, the legend believes last season’s 5-0 scoreline can inspire the Chloorkop-based club to a win on Saturday at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Article continues below

“Sundowns can cause problems for Ahly here but they cannot only rely on the previous result where they won 5-0. They have to work very hard,” he added.

“A game of football can go either way and I know Ahly will also come knowing that Sundowns can beat them here, but this 2-0 result will definitely inspire and motivate them.

“That is a good motivator for Sundowns having scored five goals but it’s going to be a different game now and their failure to score away from home means it’s very difficult now. I’m sure the senior players will have to step up and lead the team.