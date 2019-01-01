Caf Champions League: A draw against Wydad Casablanca is massive for Mamelodi Sundowns – Masilela

The retired Masandawana winger is confident his former team can grow after their goalless draw in Morocco

Former midfielder Joel Masilela has praised coach Pitso Moismane’s men for their gallant fight to secure a vital point away to in the Caf on Saturday night.

The Brazilians claimed their first draw in Group C to consolidate top spot with four points after two games, and the legend is confident the draw is a massive boost.

Sundowns went to chasing a maiden draw or win.

“It’s a big result when you play away especially in this competition. To come up with a point away in Morocco is very good and it’s motivating the guys to do well going forward,” Masilela told Goal.

“Although they wanted to win the match, I’m sure they will be pleased to get a point because they remain unbeaten so far.

“Coach Pitso has planned very well and he said getting a draw will be massive. I agree a point is better than nothing especially when facing an opponent such as Wydad.

“They have to come back home and ensure they get maximum points against the North Africans to ensure they have an advantage when it comes to reaching the next stage.

'However, the focus is now on USM Alger away from home. It's a good start to their Champions League campaign and there's a good sign they are growing as a team, we know going to Wydad is not easy."

Before facing the Algerians, Masandawana will first look at beating Stellenbosch FC in their Premier Soccer League ( ) match on Wednesday night and meet in the Telkom Knockout Cup final.

“The final is a big one, and I am happy we have a match during the week because we have bookings and so on,” he added.

“A player like Gaston Sirino will be able to play in the final because he will serve his last match on suspension. Having him in the final will be a good boost but we will need to focus on the league, get a win and turn the focus to the final.

“Stellenbosch has a good coach in Steve Barker and they will not just come to play for a draw against Sundowns. Their mission is to win and we saw they lost 4-0 to and bounced back to draw against SuperSport United.

“That means they can regroup and will not come to Pretoria and donate the points. I expect a good game and an open one because they will attack as they need points, but it will depend on who wants the win the most and who’s hungry on the day.”