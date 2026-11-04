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Argentina v Egypt: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Ahmed Abdelhamid
Translated by

CAF Awards: three Moroccans, two Egyptians and two Algerians, a fierce race for best player on the continent

Trezeguet
M. Shehata
M. Hrimat
A. Khaldi
S. El Moudane
Egypt
Morocco
Algeria
France

Who will win?

CAF have unveiled the shortlist for their 2026 Africa-based Player of the Year award, and the Arab contingent is impossible to miss: seven players from Egypt, Morocco, Algeria and Sudan have made the cut.

Egypt boast two representatives in Zamalek midfielder Mohamed Shehata and Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet, the former Al Ahly man now plying his trade with Al-Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. Morocco match that and then some with three nominees: Mohamed Rabie Hrimat, the former Forces Armées Royales player now at Qatar's Al-Shamal, Renaissance Berkane's Mounir Chouiar and Soufiane El Moudane of Olympic Safi.

Algeria chip in too. CR Belouizdad's Abdennour Belhocini and USM Alger's Ahmed Kendouci round out the Algerian presence in a ten-man field packed with the continent's brightest talents.

Al-Hilal of Sudan's Abdelraouf Yagoub completes the Arab contingent.
Only one name on the list sits outside it: Jolyse Moudao of South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns.

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