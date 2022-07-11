Caf Awards 2022: Mane, Salah, Mahrez and the nominees for each African category

The ceremony to award the winners will be held in Rabat, Morocco on July, 21

Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez and Mohamed Salah are contenders for the African Player of the Year award after Caf released a final star-studded list of nominees for 2022.

Apart from the Player of the Year category, another group that is expected to attract stiff competition is the Coach of the Year category.

Pitso Mosimane, who was in charge of Al Ahly during the period under consideration, Aliou Cisse, who won the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal, and Wydad Casablanca’s Walid Regragui – a 2021/2022 Champions League winner – are among the contestants.

10 nominees have been shortlisted for the Player of the Year and Inter-club Player of the Year, while the Young Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, National Team of the Year, and Club of the Year categories have five nominees each.

The winners will be decided by a voting panel that is made up of Caf’s technical committee, media professionals, head coaches, and captains of member associations and clubs involved in the group stage of the inter-club competition for last season.

“The women’s category final shortlist will be announced in due course,” Caf announced.

List of final nominees:

Player of the Year (Men)

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Manchester City)

Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon & Olympique Lyonnais)

Vincent Aboubacar (Cameroon & Al Nassr)

Sebastien Haller (Cote d’Ivoire & Ajax)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)

Naby Keita (Guinea & Liverpool)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Paris Saint-Germain)

Edouard Mendy (Senegal & Chelsea)

Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal & Napoli)

Sadio Mane (Senegal & Bayern Munich)

Interclub Player of the Year (Men)

Tiago Azulao (Petro Atletico)

Karim Konate (ASEC Mimosas)

Aliou Dieng (Al Ahly)

Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly)

Percy Tau (Al Ahly)

Mohamed Sherif (Al Ahly)

Mohamed El Shenawy (Al Ahly)

Achraf Dari (Wydad Athletic Club)

Yahya Jabrane (Wydad Athletic Club)

Zouheir El Moutaraji (Wydad Athletic Club)

Young Player of the Year (Men)

Dango Ouattara (Burkina Faso & Lorient)

Karim Konate (Cote d’Ivoire & ASEC/RB Salzburg)

Kamaldeen Sulemana (Ghana & Rennes)

Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal & Metz)

Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia & Manchester United)

Coach of the Year (Men)

Carlos Queiroz (Egypt)

Pitso Mosimane (Al Ahly)

Tom Saintfiet (The Gambia)

Walid Regragui (Wydad Athletic Club)

Aliou Cisse (Senegal)

National Team of the Year

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

Egypt

Morocco

Senegal

Club of the Year

Petro Atletico (Angola)

Al Ahly (Egypt)

RS Berkane (Morocco)

Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco)

Orlando Pirates (South Africa)