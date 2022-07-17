Caf apologises to Safa and South Africa after national anthem error
The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has apologised to South Africa after an error with the national anthem during the team’s quarter-final match against Tunisia on Thursday, 14 July 2022.
The South African team was left bemused when the organisers only played the last part of the Nkosi sikelela i’Afrika ahead of a big encounter that served as the 2023 Women’s World Cup qualifier.
Here's the Caf statement on the matter:
Dear General Secretary, Reference the above-mentioned subject and following the unfortunate incident concerning the playback of your national anthem, we would like to convey our sincerest apologies for any inconvenience that the incident might have caused.
We would like to assure you that the incident in question was purely caused by a technical error from the operator of the sound system in the stadium and was not of sabotaging nor undermining nature.
In fact, the General Coordinator of the match, who is of South African Nationality, is the sole responsible to ensuring that participating teams’ national anthems are properly played.
Therefore, we would like to reiterate that it is no one’s benefit for this incident to occur during a Caf competition.
We take this opportunity to assure you that such incident shall not occur again during theongoing tournament and future Caf tournaments.
We thank you in advance for your understanding.
Please accept, Dear General Secretary, our best regards.
Confederation Africaine de Football
Veron Mosengo-Omba
General Secretary
