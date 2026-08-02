CAF have confirmed the draw date for the preliminary rounds of the Champions League and the Confederation Cup ahead of the new 2026-2027 season.

The ceremony takes place on Thursday 6 August 2026 at the Confederation of African Football's headquarters in Cairo, with representatives of the clubs competing in both tournaments in attendance.

Proceedings begin with the Confederation Cup draw at 2pm Cairo time. The Champions League draw follows at 3pm.

Whoever lifts this season's Champions League will be out to protect their continental standing. The clubs in the preliminary rounds face a different battle: clearing those early hurdles and booking a place in the group stage.

Winning the Champions League is worth 6 million US dollars in prize money. The Confederation Cup winner pockets 4 million US dollars.

CAF have also set aside a solidarity grant of 100,000 US dollars for every club knocked out in the preliminary rounds, a move designed to support participating sides and grow club competition across the continent.

Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa are the reigning Champions League holders, while USM Alger hold the Confederation Cup title.