Hungary's Ferencváros claimed a valuable 1-0 win over hosts Trabzonspor of Turkey, who are led by the Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, on Thursday, in the first leg of the play-off round for qualification to the league phase of the Europa League, at the Papara Park stadium.

Kristoffer Zachariassen settled it in the 17th minute. He rose to meet a cross and headed it past André Onana, and the Hungarians never surrendered that lead.

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Salah almost struck first for the home side. He raced clear one-on-one with the visitors' goalkeeper from the right, only for the Hungarian to save his shot, while Trabzonspor toiled through a poor opening 45 minutes.

After the break, the Turkish side pressed hard but couldn't turn their dominance and chances into goals.

Ferencváros's defence blocked a close-range header from Salah, the Egyptian international then dragged a shot wide of the post, and the crossbar denied a header from Nigerian forward Paul Onuachu.

Chaos arrived in the 90+5th minute. The referee brandished a straight red at Trabzonspor's Chiboke Nwayo for a violent tackle on a Hungarian opponent, before the visitors saw out their 1-0 win.

The night marked Mohamed Salah's first start in a Trabzonspor shirt. He had made his official debut off the bench during the 1-1 draw with Kasımpaşa on the opening round of the Turkish league.

The Egyptian Pharaoh joined Trabzonspor this summer on a free transfer after nine seasons with Liverpool.

Trabzonspor reached the play-off round by finishing third in the Turkish league last season and lifting the Turkish Cup, earning their shot at the Europa League.

The return leg takes place on 27 August at the Groupama Arena in the Hungarian capital, Budapest.

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