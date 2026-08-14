Three penalties dug Al-Hilal out of their first trap of the new Saudi Roshn League season (2026-2027).

Al-Hilal beat Al-Faisaly 4-2 at the Kingdom Arena on Friday, in the opening round of the Roshn League.

Oddly, only one of those goals came from open play. Malcom, the Brazilian winger, struck it in the 26th minute.

The rest arrived from the spot. Karim Benzema opened the scoring for "the Boss" in the 19th minute, and Ruben Neves added the third and fourth in the 28th and 82nd minutes, both penalties too.

Three goals up at the break, Al-Hilal nearly threw it away. Alexander Mendy and Theo Bongonda struck twice in quick succession for Al-Faisaly, in the 59th and 64th minutes.

The win hands Al-Hilal their first 3 points of the new campaign and top spot in the table, ahead of Al-Qadsiah on goal difference.

Al-Faisaly, meanwhile, flunked their opening test back in the Roshn League. The newly promoted side sit 17th with no points, behind bottom club Al-Shabab on goal difference.