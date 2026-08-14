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imago-sport-1081064779.jpgAbdullah Ahmed

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By video: penalty hat-trick saves Al-Hilal from their first trap in the Roshn League

Al Hilal vs Al-Faisaly
Al Hilal
Al-Faisaly
Saudi Pro League
K. Benzema
R. Neves
Malcom
S. Inzaghi
Saudi Arabia
France
Portugal
Brazil
Italy

The Leader secured a hard-fought win over Al-Faisaly

Three penalties dug Al-Hilal out of their first trap of the new Saudi Roshn League season (2026-2027).

Al-Hilal beat Al-Faisaly 4-2 at the Kingdom Arena on Friday, in the opening round of the Roshn League.

Oddly, only one of those goals came from open play. Malcom, the Brazilian winger, struck it in the 26th minute.

The rest arrived from the spot. Karim Benzema opened the scoring for "the Boss" in the 19th minute, and Ruben Neves added the third and fourth in the 28th and 82nd minutes, both penalties too.

Three goals up at the break, Al-Hilal nearly threw it away. Alexander Mendy and Theo Bongonda struck twice in quick succession for Al-Faisaly, in the 59th and 64th minutes.

King Cup
Al-Raed crest
Al-Raed
ALR
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
King Cup
Al-Faisaly crest
Al-Faisaly
AFS
Neom SC crest
Neom SC
NEO

The win hands Al-Hilal their first 3 points of the new campaign and top spot in the table, ahead of Al-Qadsiah on goal difference.

Al-Faisaly, meanwhile, flunked their opening test back in the Roshn League. The newly promoted side sit 17th with no points, behind bottom club Al-Shabab on goal difference.

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