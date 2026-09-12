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Al Hilal vs Neom: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

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By video: Martinelli opens his account with Al-Hilal with a brace after an eight-month absence

Al-Taawoun vs Al Hilal
Al-Taawoun
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
G. Martinelli
Saudi Arabia
Brazil

The Brazilian star shines with "the Boss"

Gabriel Martinelli finally delivered for Al-Hilal. The Brazilian opened his account with the Saudi side by scoring a brace, ending a drought that had stretched a full eight months.

Al-Hilal travelled to Buraidah on Saturday to face Al-Taawoun in the seventh round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Martinelli struck Al-Hilal's second in the 18th minute, pouncing on a ball that rebounded off the defence inside the box before finishing superbly into the net.

It was his first goal for Al-Hilal in only his third appearance since arriving from Arsenal during the last summer transfer window.

The goal carried weight beyond simply being his first for "the Boss". It also ended a barren run at club level stretching a full seven months.

AFC Champions League Elite
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Al-Gharafa crest
Al-Gharafa
ALG
AFC Champions League Two
Al-Nahda crest
Al-Nahda
ALN
Al-Taawoun crest
Al-Taawoun
ALT

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His last goal for Arsenal came on 15 February, in the 4-0 win over Wigan Athletic in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Across that spell, Gabriel found the net just once, and that came with Brazil in the 2-1 win over Japan in the round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

In the league, the Brazilian had gone roughly a year without scoring. His previous goal came in the 1-1 draw with Manchester City on 21 September 2025, in the fifth round of the Premier League.

Watkins then set up the third. Martinelli latched onto a through ball from his English teammate in the 43rd minute, broke clear and slotted home his second and Al-Hilal's third.

That completed his first brace in eight months. His last had come as a hat-trick in Arsenal's 4-1 win over Portsmouth on 11 January, in the third round of the FA Cup.

Martinelli had made his Al-Hilal debut off the bench in the 2-0 win over Al-Shabab in the fifth round of the Roshn League. He then started the 2-0 defeat to Neom without troubling the scorers.

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