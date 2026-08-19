Young star Hamza Abdelkarim couldn't hide his delight. The Barcelona forward played and scored against his former club Al-Ahly in the friendly that brought the two sides together at the Spotify Camp Nou for the Joan Gamper Trophy.

A big crowd watched a tight tactical contest between the Spanish champions and the African champions. Barcelona took control with two first-half goals through Abdelkarim and Raphinha, before Ahmed Mostafa Zizo pulled one back for Al-Ahly early in the second half.

Speaking to journalist Achraf Ben Ayad, who is close to Barcelona, Hamza reflected on the night: "Praise be to God, of course it's a different feeling, I'm happy to play at the Camp Nou, a very special night for me."

His emotions were mixed when it came to facing Al-Ahly. The young forward called it an exceptional experience in his career, taking on his old club in a stadium the size of the Camp Nou.

On his first weeks with Barcelona's senior side under Hansi Flick, Hamza said: "Praise be to God, he gives me great confidence, I've scored goals and adapted well to the group."

He also thanked the Arab fans who backed him throughout the match: "Thank you, truly, the fans deserved it today."

Abdelkarim refused to celebrate his goal out of respect for his former club, dropping instead into a prostration of thanks to God.

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