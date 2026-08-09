Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane's brief spell with Egypt's Al-Ahly is over. The Qatari club Al-Shamal announced on Sunday evening that they had officially signed the Tunisia international midfielder, who begins a new adventure in the Qatari league from the 2026-2027 season.

Al-Shamal are banking on Ben Romdhane to strengthen the squad, pointing to his technical qualities and the experience he has built across his career, alongside his standing with the Tunisia national team.

The club confirmed that Ben Romdhane brings high technical qualities capable of offering a genuine boost to the team. They highlighted the experience he gathered during his previous spells with Al-Ahly and Tunisia's Esperance, as well as his caps for the Tunisia national team.

Having passed his medical, the Tunisian will join Al-Shamal's training immediately as they prepare for the new 2026-2027 campaign.

The new Ooredoo Stars League season kicks off on 20 August. Al-Shamal open their campaign a day later, on 21 August, when they face Al-Arabi in the first round.

Ben Romdhane wants to reclaim a regular starting spot in his new surroundings, having struggled for game time with Al-Ahly last season.

Ben Romdhane's numbers with Al-Ahly

Al-Ahly confirmed the departure of the 27-year-old after a single season inside the Red Castle, one in which he could never nail down a regular place in the starting line-up.

He turned out 33 times across all competitions, scoring twice, and played his part in Al-Ahly's Egyptian Super Cup triumph.

Ben Romdhane arrived at Al-Ahly in the summer of 2025 from Hungarian club Ferencvaros, joining after a fine spell with the Hungarian side that followed his exit from Esperance.

Just one season on, he has opted for a fresh challenge. The switch to Qatar's Al-Shamal opens a new chapter in his career, with hopes that he will find more room to feature and shine there.