Al-Qadsiah turned the Riyadh pitch into a stage for a show of force on Thursday night, thrashing hosts Al-Riyadh 6-0 in matchweek 12 of the Saudi Roshn League. It was the biggest win of the round and a terrifying message to every rival.

What began with early dominance ended in a goalscoring festival. The star of the show was Dutch forward Tijjani Reijnders, who struck a historic hat-trick to fire his side clear at the top of the table.

First half: the collapse begins

Al-Qadsiah pressed early and almost found a goal through Yasser Al-Shahrani in the 16th minute, before Tijjani Reijnders opened the scoring two minutes later.

Al-Riyadh tried to hold firm but caved in. The second goal arrived as a gift in the 37th minute, when Julián Quiñones snatched the ball from goalkeeper Bour)an and squared it to Abdullah Al-Salem, who slotted into the net to make it 2-0 at the break.

Second half: the Al-Qadsiah flood

The Quiñones and Reijnders double act shone again in the 56th minute. Quiñones teed up his second assist and Reijnders tucked away his second goal, the third for Al-Qadsiah.

The pick of the lot came in the 67th minute. Reijnders returned the favour with a magical pass for Musab Al-Juwayr, who finished for the fourth.

Still it did not stop. Quiñones got in on the act himself in the 87th minute, rewarding Al-Juwayr's set-up with the fifth.

Reijnders completed his hat-trick, and the scoring, in the 89th minute. A second assist from the impressive Musab Al-Juwayr teed up the sixth.

The final whistle confirmed a 6-0 rout. Al-Qadsiah moved to 28 points at the summit of the Roshn League, while Al-Riyadh were frozen on 12 points in 11th, left to forget a night their fans will long try to erase.

A deserved top spot

The win took Al-Qadsiah to 28 points from 12 matches, nine wins, one draw and two defeats, and sent them top of the Roshn League. They edge out runners-up Al-Nassr, who have a game in hand, on goal difference.

Al-Riyadh, meanwhile, are stuck on 12 points in 11th from 11 matches, three wins, three draws and five defeats. The danger zone beckons.