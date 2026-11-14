Achraf Hakimi continued to write history in the Morocco shirt, with his significant contribution to the emphatic 5-1 victory over Niger on Friday evening at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, in the third round of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
Hakimi struck twice against Niger, netting in the 27th minute and the third minute of first-half stoppage time. He also teed up Youssef En-Nesyri in the 77th minute.
That haul made Hakimi the first player to reach 20 assists with the Atlas Lions this century, cementing his place among the most influential figures in Moroccan football history.
The milestone caps a rich vein of form for the right-back at both club and international level. He has had a hand in nine goals across his last five matches, scoring five and setting up four, a run that underlines his attacking threat from full-back.
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A historic run for Morocco
Morocco, meanwhile, kept building on their formidable home record in qualifiers for major tournaments.
The Atlas Lions chalked up a 16th straight home win across Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifiers, according to French network "stats foot", their best home winning run in this type of competition.
Such numbers reflect the strides Morocco have made in recent years, having established themselves as a genuine power on both the African and world stage.
Yassine Zabiri opened the scoring against Niger in the fourth minute, turning the hosts' bright start into a goal and handing Morocco an early lead after being teed up by Brahim Diaz.
Hakimi doubled the advantage in the 27th minute, lashing home a powerful strike from outside the box to stretch Mohamed Ouahbi's side further clear.
Niger refused to fold. Mohamed Abdul Rahman pulled one back for the visitors in the 41st minute, setting up a tense finish to the first half.
Stoppage time handed Niger a huge chance to level, but Youssef Ali Omar fired his 45th-minute penalty wide. Hakimi then punished them three minutes into added time, curling a long-range free kick into the net as Morocco went in 3-1 up at the break.
After the restart, Hakimi laid on the fourth for En-Nesyri in the 77th minute, before Ayoub Ouafkir made it five in the 90th.
Morocco top Group One of the qualifiers on nine points, three clear of second-placed Gabon. Niger sit third with three points, with Lesotho bottom and still without a point.
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A multi-disciplinary Egyptian journalist dedicated to providing readers with comprehensive and accurate insights. I possess over 13 years of experience in print and broadcast media, having contributed to some of the largest newspapers, digital platforms, and TV channels in Egypt and the Arab world. Notably, since April 2017, I have served as a Shift Manager and Desk Editor at Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, collaborating with a premier team of highly professional journalists.
I am passionate about crafting logical and accessible sports articles and analyses—avoiding unnecessary complexity—while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and objectivity. I firmly believe that personal bias has no place in journalism; information is a trust, and integrity is the supreme ethic of the media profession.
Personal Background & Football Philosophy
My journey with football began at the age of five, inspired by my family's passion during the 1994 World Cup. Since then, the sport has become an integral part of my life, both as a player and a spectator.
One of my most formative footballing memories is the historic 1999 UEFA Champions League final at Camp Nou. That night, Manchester United’s dramatic late comeback against Bayern Munich marked the beginning of my lifelong allegiance to the German giants, who still hold a prominent place in my heart.
Areas of Expertise
Leveraging extensive experience across various media sectors, I specialize in:
Football History: Extensive knowledge of European and German football history.
Tactical Analysis: Predicting match scenarios and tactical breakdowns.
Scouting: Identifying young talents and analyzing their technical potential.
Career Milestones & Highlights
Among many memorable sporting moments, the most significant remains Bayern Munich’s 2001 UEFA Champions League victory over Valencia—my first continental celebration with the club.
All-Time Favorite XI:
Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer.
Defense: Alessandro Nesta, Sergio Ramos, Philipp Lahm, Paolo Maldini.
Midfield: Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane.
Forward: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo Nazário.