Michael Olise lit up the opening round of the Champions League, the Bayern Munich star running the show as his side thrashed Norway's Bodo/Glimt 5-0 on Thursday at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

The French winger scored twice and teed up Harry Kane as the Bavarians opened their campaign in a competition they are chasing for the first time since 2020.

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His goals told only part of the story. No player in the first round of the Champions League won more one-on-one duels than Olise, who came out on top in 15 of them.

The former Crystal Palace man also topped the charts for chances created with seven, and drew the most fouls with five free-kicks won, according to the "Squawka" statistics network.

Jamal Musiala opened the scoring in the 47th minute. Kane doubled the lead with a header in the 61st, meeting an Olise free-kick, before Alphonso Davies extended the hosts' advantage in the 77th with a powerful strike from outside the box.

Olise then completed the rout, striking in the 83rd minute and again in stoppage time on 90+2. The big win left Bayern second after the first round, level on points but behind Paris Saint-Germain on goal difference, the holders of the title in the last two editions.

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