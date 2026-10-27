By order of Mourinho: Liverpool star tops Real Madrid's priorities

Real Madrid are eyeing a swoop for Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister in the upcoming summer transfer window, with the Reds now hunting for potential replacements.

The Argentina midfielder is under contract at Anfield until 2028, having arrived from Brighton in 2023.

Jose Mourinho is driving the pursuit, according to Sky Germany. The Real Madrid coach is said to be a huge admirer of the 27-year-old, impressed in particular by his physical strength and his quality in the challenge.

Citing the German network, ESPN report there is no concrete plan to extend the Argentina international's deal.

Madrid are watching his situation closely. Liverpool, though, are expected to reject any offer for one of the side's key men.

Felix Nmecha has caught the eye at Anfield too. The German network claims Liverpool hold the Borussia Dortmund midfielder in "great esteem", and while the 26-year-old is not a main target right now, that could shift as the Reds look to bolster their midfield.

Monaco's Lamine Camara and Bournemouth's Alex Scott also feature on Liverpool's shortlist, both players having been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United in recent months.

Nmecha signed from Wolfsburg in 2023 and is tied to Dortmund until June 2030.



