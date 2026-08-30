Fede Valverde has become an extension of manager Jose Mourinho on the pitch, after the Uruguayan player became the link that the Portuguese manager has relied upon to make tactical adjustments during the first two rounds of the league.

According to the Spanish newspaper "AS", Mourinho turned to Valverde whenever he wanted to tweak the shape during the two matches. On both occasions, the midfielder drifted towards the bench to take his manager's instructions and pass them on to his teammates.

Playing in a deeper role, Valverde now controls everything from defence and attack to leadership. An assist across two matches has made him the cornerstone on which the balance of a team with a dream attacking line can be built.

Mourinho was very clear in the press conference that preceded the second league match against Real Sociedad, where he said: "I don't want Fede to play on the wing or at full-back, I want him as a midfielder."

That is exactly what happened. Real Madrid's number 8 became a fundamental cornerstone in building play from the back, and with Tchouameni injured, he also took on the job of securing the team defensively.

Alongside Bernardo Silva in midfield, Valverde looks capable of giving the play more fluidity and containing opponents' attacks through their partnership.

Mourinho's extension

The first two matches made clear that Mourinho's orders and tactical adjustments have a specific recipient. In both encounters, and after Espi's goal and Mbappe's second goal, Mourinho called Valverde over to receive his instructions and relay them.

For a manager who intervenes this heavily during matches, that role is essential. The Portuguese chose the captain to carry it out, wanting him to shoulder the leadership responsibilities that fans criticised last year.

This new task, on and off the pitch, appears to have left a significant mark on the player. Valverde looked a stronger captain across both matches, with a defensive focus in his position as the team's pivot, and the energy that has always set him apart.

Bringing out the best version of midfield players has long been Mourinho's calling card, and in the Uruguayan he has an ideal fit for his style.

His ability to play in all midfield positions allows him to form a partnership with Bernardo and carry out the primary defensive role, or to play alongside Tchouameni or Camavinga and gain greater freedom to move back and forth.

The numbers do him justice

Valverde earned an average rating of 8 from the Flashscore platform in his first two matches, and he also recorded a passing success rate of 93% and 97% during the two league matches.

Against Espanyol he won four one-on-one duels and completed three tackles, and one of his shots from outside the penalty area struck the post.

Real Sociedad brought out his most varied version. Valverde provided an assist, delivered two key passes, hit a shot on target, won three one-on-one duels and achieved a 100% success rate in tackles.

Valverde offers a little bit of everything, as he has done since arriving in Madrid. He remains one of the fans' favourite players thanks to his dedication in every match, for the Uruguayan embodies passion in all its details.

Now, after Carvajal's departure, Valverde has inherited the captain's armband. He must prove that he learned from the great leaders with whom he shared the dressing room, and that he can lead the new generation towards success, a task the manager has been working on since his arrival. Having Valverde as an important player has always brought Real Madrid closer to claiming the most important titles.

Mourinho chose Valverde to be his extension on the pitch. In the first two league matches, the Uruguayan drifted towards the bench after Real Madrid's goals to take the manager's instructions. The Portuguese is seeking to strengthen his captain's leadership role.



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