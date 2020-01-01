Bvuma or Khune: Who should start for Kaizer Chiefs in Akpeyi's absence?

Middendorp faces a goalkeeping conundrum with the Nigeria international out injured but will he recall his most experienced shot-stopper?

have a goalkeeping crisis ahead of the final two matches of the season after their first-choice goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi was ruled out of action with a concussion.

Akpeyi suffered a concussion in Amakhosi's 1-0 defeat to last weekend and had to be replaced by Bruce Bvuma who has been sitting on the bench as the club's second-choice goalkeeper since the return of football.

Ernst Middendorp has a tough decision to make for the matches against and , especially after sidelining Itumeleng Khune in recent matches.

According to Middendorp, there is 'something missing' in the goalkeeper's game and that's the reason he hasn't been anywhere closer to the team's matchday squads.

Now, who should start for Amakhosi in Akpeyi's absence?

Middendorp has been firm in his decision to play Akpeyi ahead of Khune this season so much so that he was often irritated when asked about the possible return of the club's inspirational goalkeeper.

In one of his recent interviews, the 61-year-old mentor referred all the questions around Khune's absence to the management.

But this could just be the right time for him to bring him back, especially if he wants to see Chiefs lift the league trophy.

Khune may be lacking match fitness as he hasn't played a competitive game since March when Chiefs lost a Nedbank Cup match to .

However, if he is fit to play then in my opinion, Middendorp should play him ahead of Bvuma due to his superior qualities whereby he's still one of the best keepers in the country.

Bvuma, 25, previously showed that he's a quality goalkeeper but the pressure, at this stage of the season, could overwhelm him as Chiefs are challenging for the championship and therefore cannot afford to put a foot wrong.

Playing Bvuma in the remaining two matches will be a huge a gamble, and if Middendorp and his technical team are willing to take that risk then chances of them beating to the crown are minimal.

Take nothing away from Bvuma but he doesn't offer what Khune does to the team - leadership, effective communication and organisational skills on top of the experience he has in his professional career.

The 33-year-old was in the thick of things when Chiefs battled Sundowns for the title in successive seasons over five years ago, and that is the kind of experience any coach would value at this stage of the season.

The mental capacity to stand the pressure during this period is also crucial to any team succeeding - and Khune offers just that.

Furthermore, Khune's passing game is out of this world and with Chiefs renowned for their long balls high up the field this season, he is certainly the man Middendorp needs the most right now.

His tactical awareness, agility and ability to stop opposition strikers in one-on-one situations are an added advantage.

In recent matches, Chiefs have been conceding from one-on-one situations as their defence has been breached more often, and having Khune behind the back four means there are fewer chances of them conceding goals.