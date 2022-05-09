Bvuma - one Kaizer Chiefs player has benefited from Baxter departure

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma has been back in the limelight since Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard replaced the outgoing head coach Stuart Baxter.

The Downs game was a second consecutive start for Bvuma under caretaker coaches Zwane and Sheppard, having only played four times previously this term under Stuart Baxter.

There was a lengthy period between September and November when the 26-year-old was not even making the bench.

Instead, so it had seemed, Baxter preferred first Daniel Akpeyi and then Brandon Petersen, to Bvuma and Itumeleng Khune.

A year ago it had been Bvuma who has been in sparkling form in helping Chiefs reach the final of the Caf Champions League.

Under Baxter though his Chiefs career had been looking a little uncertain after falling down the pecking order during the Brit’s tenure.

At his age, and with his experience, and promising previous performances for the Glamour Boys, Bvuma will want to be playing every week and not watching from the stands.

And so his increased opportunities under the current coaching duo have come at the ideal time for Bvuma, perhaps helping to convince him that he could have a future at Chiefs playing regularly.

It would certainly have done his confidence some good and it’s been an accomplished couple of performances so far for him against Marumo Gallants and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Ngezana

Siyabonga Ngezana is another who has responded well to being given game-time under the new coaches, even in a period in which the team has struggled for results.





The Glamour Boys are unsettled in the centre of defence and a long-term place is up for grabs if the 26-year-old Ngezana wants it badly enough.

Where does this leave Khune?

Akpeyi had been in excellent form for Amakhosi earlier in the season and had seemingly been the undisputed number one this term, only to lose his place while away on Afcon duty with Nigeria.

Petersen meanwhile has put in a few good performances and seems ready to work hard to try and force his way into the reckoning.

Right now unfortunately for Khune, the former Bafana Bafana number one seems down in fourth in the Chiefs goalkeeping order at a period when time is running out in his playing career.