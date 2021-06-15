Bvuma: Kaizer Chiefs winning the Caf Champions League would be the greatest present for Motaung

This is the third time the sides are meeting this season - in the group phase, the Moroccan team won 4-0 at home, while Amakhosi won 1-0 in Soweto

Speaking ahead of this weekend's first-leg Caf Champions league semi-final showdown, Kaizer Chiefs keeper Bruce Bvuma has explained what's inspiring his team to go all the way in the competition.

While Mamelodi Sundowns won the Champions League in 2016 and Orlando Pirates in 1995, the Glamour Boys had never gone beyond the initial group phase until this season.

For a club of Chiefs' stature - the most popular team in South Africa, it's something the players wanted to put right, even more so after a somewhat disappointing domestic campaign.

"It's very important. A club like Kaizer Chiefs should be playing in this kind of competition every season," Bvuma told Chiefs media.

"We know we don't have a star (for winning the Champions League) on our badge, and it can be our greatest present to our chairman (Kaizer Motaung) to win this competition, and also our supporters.

"Looking at the season we had, I believe this can redeem [us][ and make them happy again."

While Chiefs' domestic season ended a fortnight ago, Wydad are still playing in Morocco and have recorded eight wins and a draw from their last nine matches, scoring 22 goals in the process.

Asked whether Chiefs' inaction will help or hinder them, Bvuma stated the following.

"It's 50-50 because on our side we are well rested. We had a week or two to prepare for this one. So mentally I feel like we are fresh and physically also we are fresh.

"I believe we will be ready for the game. Yes they (Wydad) have been playing, but for me it's 50-50 - anything can happen, like injuries or you can get tired from playing.

"I'm not worried about their strikers," he continued. "I believe that as a team we can defend, we have been working very hard as a team, and we know their strengths and weaknesses.

"Our aim is to get a goal or two and come back with something, and take it from there."