Bvuma: Kaizer Chiefs must make FNB Stadium bad hunting ground, starting with Baroka FC

The 26-year-old reveals Amakhosi readiness to start with a bang when they play their first home game on Wednesday

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma has stated they are determined to make it difficult for teams visiting FNB Stadium, starting with their first PSL home game of the season against Baroka FC on Wednesday.

The Soweto giants started their campaign with a 0-0 draw against TS Gallaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday and ahead of their first fixture of the season, Bvuma believes they must use home advantage to win their matches.

What did Bvuma say?

“We need to dominate our home game, we need to win our games [at home], we need to make FNB Stadium a tough hunting ground for our opponents, we need to make sure that teams are scared to come and play there, so I feel like it is important that we show it when we play against Baroka that we mean business,” Bvuma told media ahead of the game.

“We will welcome them and we will be looking forward to making sure we show them that this is our home ground, and it should be a lesson to other visiting teams that it will not be easy to get a win against us at FNB.”

On what they know about Baroka, Bvuma said: “We only watched them once this season, the opening game which they won, which is good for them and last season we collected two points from them, and of course we will like to take maximum points from them.

“We want to make sure we get maximum points from them on [Wednesday], we know it will not be easy but that is our target, we want maximum points this time around.”

How ready are Kaizer Chiefs?

On how ready Chiefs are for the game, Bvuma explained: “Everyone is looking sharp to the match, we are all looking sharp and ready for the game on Wednesday.

“We are looking forward to the new season and make sure we create our new memories and make sure we win our matches, and to our supporters, we missed maximum points from the opening match but let them keep supporting us, and they will not be disappointed, we will give them a win.”

Bvuma has further revealed his delight at getting the nod to start in goal ahead of veteran and captain Itumeleng Khune, Brandon Peterson, and Daniel Akpeyi, during their game against Galaxy.

“It was great to start in goal in the first fixture because it shows I have been working hard, and the coach decided to pick me for the opener and I am grateful for being chosen to start the season as the goalkeeper,” Bvuma continued.

“It is not my first time starting an opening league game; I remember in the 2019-20 season I started when we played against Highlands Park where we won the game 3-2 so it was not the first time to start the season as a goalkeeper."

On picking up a point from the game, Bvuma said: “Well, of course, I can’t say I am happy because as Kaizer [Chiefs] we are always fighting for maximum points which is three points but it did not happen, we did not get our points, but it is okay, it is part of the game, at least we took a point, a point is better than nothing.”

Bvuma on keeping a clean sheet

On keeping a clean sheet, Bvuma said: “For me, the main thing is to make sure that the team wins, that is my number one, a clean sheet will come after because I know the most important thing is to win the game, even if we win the game like 2-1, 3-2, the most important thing is for the team to win, so that us my number one.

“Of course a clean sheet is important for the goalkeeper and of course I am happy for keeping a clean sheet but we didn’t win, so it doesn’t feel that great.

“We have been looking sharp especially in training, this was the first game of the season in the premier league, I am very happy with the way we have been training and the way we have been preparing for the games, am I just looking forward to the next game, so we can show what we have been doing in training."