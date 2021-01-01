Bvuma: It's not like Kaizer Chiefs are not working hard

Amakhosi are five points above the relegation zone after struggling for positive results lately but their goal-minder remains positive

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma has defended their poor run of form, saying it is not like “we are not giving it our all” as they now face what could be a tough Premier Soccer League fixture against Swallows FC.

Defeats by relegation-threatened sides Chippa United and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila as well as a draw against Bloemfontein Celtic in their last three outings, have left them in danger of the relegation zone.

But Bvuma is hopeful of a turnaround in their fortunes as Chiefs are currently placed ninth on the PSL table.

“What I know is that good things come to those who wait. I know we are not in a good position, we are all aware of it and it is not like we are not working hard, it is not like we are not giving it our all, working to be in a better position,” Bvuma told Chiefs media.

“We are working very hard and I believe that as Kaizer Chiefs, a big team as we are, we will get positive results and make sure that we finish in a respectable position.”

Chiefs now face fifth-placed Swallows who have lost just once this season in the league.

The Dube Birds beat Amakhosi 1-0 in the reverse fixture last November and Chiefs would want to prevent their Soweto rivals from completing a double over them.

“This is a Soweto derby... and I know how big this game is. I am just looking forward to it. At the end of the day it's a Soweto Derby where there is bragging rights,” said Bvuma.

“We know how important it is as a team. I am very happy to be part of the team and if given the chance to play I hope I can give it my all and perform. It’s a big game and I know what is expected of us. Swallows have done well for themselves to be honest.

“They have been playing well since the beginning of the season and there was a time when they were sitting on top of the log. It is going to be an interesting game because we know that we can also play well.”

In the defeat by TTM last week, Bvuma made his second appearance of the season when he guarded goal in the absence of the injured Itumeleng Khune and Daniel Akpeyi.

“Of course I am happy that now I have been given a chance to play even though the result didn't come the way we wanted,” Bvuma said.

He is expected to continue in goal against Swallows while being deputised by Brylon Petersen.

“I am just happy for the opportunity. I knew that if I can pray and wait on God, he will answer my prayers and here I am now given a chance to play.

“I feel like I am ready to play because I have been working very hard since I have been out of the team. So I believe that I am ready. The goalkeepers we have here believe that if they get the chance they can perform because of the way we are working.”