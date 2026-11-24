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BVB earned a 1-1 draw at Arsenal on Champions League matchday five thanks to a brave second half. Two defenders were Dortmund's best players. The ratings and individual assessments.

Arsenal deservedly took the lead in a dominant opening spell when Viktor Gyökeres scored with a superb chip in the 10th minute. Despite fielding eight defensive players and a back five, Dortmund put no pressure on Arsenal in the build-up to the goal. That problem persisted well into the first half. BVB managed five shots before the break, but none troubled Arsenal. Dortmund showed far more courage after half-time, fought their way into the game and deservedly equalised through

Maximilian Beier, who had been very poor until then, in the 55th minute. Four minutes earlier, Dortmund had rightly appealed for handball in the penalty area after the ball struck Gyökeres on the forearm. Yet VAR did not intervene, for reasons that were hard to explain.

Read the full match report on BVB's visit to Arsenal here!

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BVB player ratings vs Arsenal: Gregor Kobel

Yes, Viktor Gyökeres' shot for the opener was wonderful. No, Kobel did not make a clear goalkeeping error. He still looked a little unfortunate on the goal, but made a fine save from Christos Tzolis a few minutes later. He also had Svensson to thank for blocking Madueke's follow-up. Rating: 3.5

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BVB player ratings vs Arsenal: Jean Gadou

Like the rest of the back line, he had plenty to do early on and struggled to work out whom to mark or how to settle into the game. After 20 minutes, though, he adjusted a little better to Christos Tzolis and began winning duels. Shortly before half-time, he won the ball to launch a decent Dortmund counter-attack, which he finished himself from a tight angle. Another ball recovery sparked a remarkably determined run through midfield. His pass to Maxi Beier at the end of it led to the equaliser. He also won the ball inside his own penalty area. His substitution shortly before the end left more than just Gadou puzzled. Rating: 2

BVB player ratings vs Arsenal: Waldemar Anton

Anton had plenty to do on his return to the starting XI. Initially, he looked slightly more secure than Nico Schlotterbeck, if only by a fraction. During Dortmund's spell of attacking pressure, he lost the ball and then a foot race with Noni Madueke. It almost proved costly. He later made a fine sliding tackle on Gyökeres. Rating: 3.5

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BVB player ratings vs Arsenal: Nico Schlotterbeck

Viktor Gyökeres and Noni Madueke gave him a difficult time. They kept him so busy that the Germany international occasionally looked unusually stiff when turning. He did make a fine intervention against Declan Rice late in the first half. Schlotterbeck was less conspicuous in the second, which was a good thing in this match. While trying to clear an Arsenal chance, he accidentally took out Kobel. Rating: 4

BVB player ratings vs Arsenal: Julian Ryerson

Far less conspicuous than Svensson on the opposite flank in the first half, but more reliable. Even Ryerson did not always look up to the task when the Londoners came forward. He cleared the ball for a throw-in in the very last minute of added time. A solid performance overall. Rating: 3.5

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BVB player ratings vs Arsenal: Jobe Bellingham

After a rather poor first half, he improved markedly and worked much harder to move the ball forward. He was narrowly offside for what would have been a goal to make it 2-1. Marcel Sabitzer replaced him after 73 minutes. Rating: 4

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BVB player ratings vs Arsenal: Felix Nmecha

Nmecha had recently impressed as a goalscorer before his goal celebrations sparked controversial debate . Against Arsenal, he had his hands and feet full trying to disrupt the impressive Londoners' attacking play. He did not manage it particularly well and played a small part in the opening goal. He rarely got into Arsenal's penalty area and had no success when he did. A rather inconsistent performance overall. Rating: 4.5

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BVB player ratings vs Arsenal: Joey Veerman

As usual, Veerman had the most touches of any Dortmund player, and a high proportion of his passes reached a team-mate. That was partly because his team-mates sometimes had to chase after them. His play looked less precise than usual and his actions lacked clarity. As Dortmund fought their way into the game in the second half, though, he took control and distributed the ball intelligently, including forward. Rating: 3

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BVB player ratings vs Arsenal: Daniel Svensson

Ben White blocked him off before the opener, taking him out of the play and leaving nobody near the scorer. Svensson then blocked Noni Madueke's follow-up in the 16th minute. He had a hand in most of the dangerous moments at both ends. His pass in the 49th minute deserved at least a clear-cut Dortmund chance. In the second half, he stood out almost exclusively going forward. Rating: 2

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BVB player ratings vs Arsenal: Fabio Silva

Silva got the nod ahead of striker Serhou Guirassy, who had only just recovered from a muscle injury. In the 20th minute, he produced Borussia's first, very tame, attempt on goal. His neat little pass created a half-chance for Daniel Svensson, but he then lost the ball badly in midfield. Declan Rice should have taken the resulting chance to make it 2-0. Silva was still Dortmund's most dangerous player in the first half and tried to bring their play to life after the break until his substitution, but ultimately had no luck. Rating: 4

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BVB player ratings vs Arsenal: Maximilian Beier

Twelve touches, seven passes, one offside and no shots: Maximilian Beier's first-half numbers were as poor as they sound. Named as a second striker, he mostly played behind Fabio Silva. Early in the second half, he missed a chance to equalise after a good pass from Svensson, failing to make contact with the ball for reasons that were difficult to explain. His display had been unacceptable. Then Jean Gadou made an excellent run, and Beier finished Dortmund's first clear-cut chance to make it 1-1. That rescued him from a 5. Rating: 3.5

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BVB player ratings vs Arsenal: Substitutes

Serhou Guirassy: Guirassy came on for Fabio Silva in the 64th minute, making his comeback from a muscle injury. Niko Kovac would have preferred to rest him, but after the equaliser Dortmund's coach clearly sensed an opportunity. Guirassy offered little going forward. He was also lucky not to turn the ball into his own net while trying to defend an Arsenal chance in the 80th minute. Rating: 4.5

Konstantinos Karetsas: Karetsas came on alongside Guirassy, replacing goalscorer Maximilian Beier. He could not provide any attacking impetus. The double substitution did not improve Dortmund. Rating: 4.5

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Marcel Sabitzer: Sabitzer replaced Bellingham in the 73rd minute, but his introduction also had little effect. No rating.

Filippo Mane: Mane came on for the impressive Gadou in added time and helped resist the threat of a second Arsenal goal. No rating.