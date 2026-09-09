More news and rumours on BVB:

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Guirassy the matchwinner, major worries over Karetsas: BVB open their Champions League campaign with a win

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BVB, news: Matthias Sammer calls for a rethink

Matthias Sammer has warmly praised Borussia Dortmund's return to signing young, talented and developable players. "In the past, perhaps a little neglect was shown in bringing in one or two young players with potential," the BVB adviser said on Prime Video.

At the same time, the 59-year-old wants a different approach to handling those talents. "We need to move away from the discussion of only signing young players so that we can later sell them for a high fee," demanded the former BVB star. "We should sign young players to make the team better and align them with the demands in Dortmund."

Dortmund brought in a huge amount of talent in the summer with Konstantinos Karetsas, Giannis Konstantelias and Joane Gadou. Sammer also singled out the good work of coach Niko Kovac and sporting director Ole Book.

Calls from around the club and from the public for a more attractive Dortmund style do not bother Sammer, but he has little time for demands for "spectacle". The mix is what matters.

For Sammer, "the basic virtues of football" come first. These "must be balanced: attractiveness on the ball, clarity off the ball, personality and different solutions in different phases of the game," Sammer explained.

Change is what BVB are pushing for, according to Sammer. "Everyone, everyone is ready. But not for the sake of change, rather on stable foundations."

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BVB, rumour: club boss sacked because of failed transfers

BVB moved for Ethan Nwaneri after Giannis Konstantelias suffered a serious injury. Polish media now claim the fact the Arsenal super talent is dazzling in Dortmund, rather than Marcel Regula of Zaglebie Lubin, cost a senior official his job.

Those reports suggest the collapsed transfer of Regula became the downfall of Pawel Jez, who the top-flight club dismissed on Monday.

Exactly why BVB ultimately decided against a deal with Lubin and passed on Regula, who was said to be very high on Dortmund's list of candidates, remains unclear. Shortly afterwards, Jez claimed BVB would come back in for Regula by next summer at the latest, or perhaps even in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Set against his dismissal, that now sounds almost like an attempt to distract from the failed million-euro deal with the German runners-up. A fee of six to eight million euros had been mentioned for the 19-year-old attacking all-rounder.

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BVB, news: Serhou Guirassy celebrates milestone with historic "hat-trick"

There are worse ways to mark your 100th game for a club. Serhou Guirassy struck twice late on to spare Dortmund dropped points at the start of the premier class. They were the 30-year-old's 63rd and 64th goals for BVB, a sensational return.

Then came a slice of Champions League history for Dortmund's No. 9. As the first player ever, he also "managed" one in the wrong goal after scoring two in the right one. Guirassy could do nothing about it because goalkeeper Gregor Kobel unfortunately blasted the ball against him, but his place in the history books is secure.

BVB, fixtures: Borussia Dortmund's next matches