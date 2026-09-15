More news and rumours on BVB:

Talent at a dead end: BVB could consider a loan move in the winter

"Hope they are annoyed": BVB take a swipe at Bayern Munich

The same old BVB story: Dortmund keep winning with football that lacks substance

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BVB news: VfB Stuttgart had Fabio Silva on their radar

Fabio Silva was on target in BVB's 3-0 win over SC Paderborn 07 and earned plenty of praise afterwards. TV pundit Dietmar Hamann called the Portuguese an "outstanding player" after the performance and added: "There are few strikers as complete as him."

Now Fabian Wohlgemuth, VfB Stuttgart's sporting director, has confirmed on Sky90 that the Swabians had also been tracking Silva: "A year ago, we also took a look at him."

A move never became concrete, though. The VfB official also declined to make any judgement on the Dortmund player's long-term potential: "I'm a bit too far away for that."

On Silva's current form, with four goals already in five competitive matches, Wohlgemuth said: "Obviously he is in a good phase right now and Dortmund can therefore be happy that he is there."

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BVB news: Serhou Guirassy speaks about his current form

Serhou Guirassy has hit the ground running this season, with six goal involvements for Dortmund, four goals and two assists.

When bundesliga.com asked whether he was in top condition, the striker said: "Yes, that's true. The team are also in great form. We are winning our games, so you can certainly say that."

Only afterwards did the 30-year-old realise he had reached a personal milestone last week: "It is enormously important to start another season like this. On Tuesday I played my 100th game for Dortmund - and I didn't even know it! We just have to keep going exactly like this now."

Guirassy sees BVB's current position above Bayern Munich in the table as an opportunity. "Of course, that is very rare. If you look at last season, I don't think we were ahead of Bayern even once. That's why it's something we have to make use of," said the Guinean, before adding about the record champions: "They are a very big team, but they can drop points, as you saw against Schalke. That's why it's up to us to make use of that."

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BVB news: Joey Veerman is impressed by Serhou Guirassy

Joey Veerman's move from PSV Eindhoven to BVB for more than €20 million has quickly looked like a sporting boost for Dortmund. Team-mate Serhou Guirassy, in particular, has made a big impression on the midfielder.

Speaking to bundesliga.com Veerman praised the striker's qualities: "I am impressed by his quality. I can always pass to him. He always moves towards the ball and helps create the link with the other players. That's exactly what I like."

The Dutchman also highlighted Guirassy's threat in front of goal: "And he is also really very dangerous in front of goal. He is a top striker."

Veerman also spoke about the atmosphere during his debut at Signal Iduna Park. Walking out for the first time as a BVB player left a deep impression on him: "When you come out for the warm-up, when the fans are singing so loudly, you just get goosebumps."

BVB fixtures: Borussia Dortmund's next matches