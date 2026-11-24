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Could BVB lose one of their biggest talents? Niko Kovac has also given two recently injured players the all-clear for the game against Arsenal. Borussia Dortmund news and rumours.

More BVB news, features and rumours:

Retiring at just 29? Former BVB wonderkid takes a break from professional football

"It's an incredible honour": Under-21 international confirms Borussia Dortmund interest

"An absolute masterstroke": Hans-Joachim Watzke delighted with a BVB appointment

BVB rumour: Mathis Albert to Manchester United in the summer?

Borussia Dortmund could lose top talent Mathis Albert next summer. According to Sky, the 17-year-old is unhappy with his playing time at BVB and could push for a move soon.

If Albert decides to leave Dortmund after assessing his situation on the pitch, Manchester United could appeal to him. Mauricio Pochettino took charge there just a few days ago, and Albert made his senior debut for the US national team under him.

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According to Sky, a move in the approaching winter transfer window is not under consideration. A switch to the Red Devils could become more likely after the current season, though, provided Pochettino is still in charge at Manchester United and they are interested in signing Albert. Albert's BVB contract is officially set to expire, although there is reportedly already an agreement with Dortmund to extend it.

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Albert is still waiting for his breakthrough at Borussia Dortmund. He has made four competitive appearances for the first team this season, most recently on Saturday in the 1-0 away win over Borussia Mönchengladbach, when he came on in the 72nd minute. His only start came in early September, in the first round of the DFB Cup, as Dortmund beat HEBC Hamburg 5-0.

The 17-year-old has fared better with the national team, winning five caps so far. He scored in a 4-2 win over Chile in late September, briefly becoming the youngest goalscorer for the senior US national team.

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That record did not last long. Cavan Sullivan now holds it, having scored for the US team just four days after Albert. At 17 years and six days old, he was 125 days younger than the Dortmund player.

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BVB news: Dortmund to have Serhou Guirassy and Carney Chukwuemeka available against Arsenal

Borussia Dortmund can call on Serhou Guirassy and Carney Chukwuemeka again for Tuesday's Champions League clash away to Arsenal (9pm).

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Both players "are ready", coach Niko Kovac said in London on Monday evening. "Whether that will be from the start or later, we'll see tomorrow." Guirassy and Chukwuemeka had both been sidelined recently with thigh injuries.

Despite the meeting of two of Europe's best defences, Kovac expects an eventful game against the English champions. "I don't think it will be 0-0 because both teams have enough quality to score goals," he said. "We know how difficult it will be. But we have the quality to get what we want from it: points. To do that, we need to be at our best with and without the ball."

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BVB have taken nine points from their first four Champions League games, while Arsenal have 10. Both teams have a good chance of reaching the top eight. Arsenal are "a great team with a great coach, and they've enjoyed a lot of success together", Kovac said of Mikel Arteta's side. "We're ready, we're in good physical shape, we have a lot of confidence and we believe in our strengths. We respect Arsenal, but they respect us too."

(SID)

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BVB news: Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya ruled out against Dortmund

Arsenal will be without first-choice goalkeeper David Raya for their Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund. It does not look "too serious", but "he isn't fit for tomorrow", manager Mikel Arteta said ahead of Tuesday's match (9pm).

Raya had already missed training on Monday lunchtime. The goalkeeper left the pitch in the 70th minute at Newcastle United last Saturday (2-2) with a shoulder problem after a collision , with Kepa Arrizabalaga coming on in his place. Further tests are due on Tuesday, but Arteta said surgery would not be necessary.

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Arteta did not say whether Kepa or Illan Meslier would be in goal for the English champions against Dortmund. "We always assess every situation carefully to make the right decision, and it's very clear how we will proceed," the 44-year-old said.

Despite losing his No.1, Arteta expects a difficult task against the Bundesliga leaders. The Spaniard said he was "very impressed" by Dortmund: "You can see their results so far, where they are in the Bundesliga and where they are in the Champions League, how they play and how they dominate games."

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After four Champions League matchdays, third-placed Arsenal (10) are just one point ahead of Dortmund (9) in 12th. "We know we're playing a top opponent and we're ready for it," Arteta stressed.

(SID)

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BVB news: Ole Book looks forward to Arsenal clash

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Ole Book has great respect for the test awaiting his side away to Arsenal.

"We know we have an incredibly difficult game against the league leaders, the reigning champions of England," Book said on Monday before BVB flew to London, where they face the Gunners in the Champions League on Tuesday evening (9pm). "They are at an absolutely top level in every area, both defensively and offensively."

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Book also sees a chance to spring a surprise. Not everyone expects a big win. "That gives us a good chance to exceed expectations for once." BVB's new position at the top of the Bundesliga was a "nice bonus" and "should" help them. "But we've shown so much stability recently, and I think the lads will take that into the game. We'll need all the confidence and courage we can find," Book said. "It really is one of the toughest challenges in European football."

Captain Emre Can also boarded the plane to Britain on Monday, but the 32-year-old is not yet ready to make a comeback. "We always like having him with us because he's such a positive person. That's great," Book said, adding: "There are also medical reasons, as he can see a doctor again. That's important too." Can suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in February.

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After the clash in London, the fixtures keep coming. A top-of-the-table league game against Bayer Leverkusen awaits, followed by the Revierderby away to Schalke and then a Champions League meeting with Italian champions Inter.

(SID)

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BVB fixtures: Borussia Dortmund's next games