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BVB reportedly face problems in negotiations with several players. Hundreds of theologians have also backed Felix Nmecha. Borussia Dortmund news and rumours.

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BVB rumour: Will Schlotterbeck's extension have knock-on effects?

The extension of Nico Schlotterbeck's contract at BVB in April this year appears to have knock-on effects. According to Sport Bild, the centre-back's substantial pay rise is affecting current and future negotiations with other key players.

Waldemar Anton, Gregor Kobel and Serhou Guirassy have reportedly taken note of what Borussia Dortmund can afford. All three have contracts that expire in summer 2028, and the club reportedly want to keep them all.

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Schlotterbeck can reportedly earn €14 million gross per year, including bonuses, under his new contract, which runs until 2031. That makes him comfortably the club's highest earner. The 26-year-old is regarded as a future captain and is already deputising for incumbent Emre Can this season, who will not return to the pitch until the new year following his cruciate ligament tear.

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Anton, Kobel and Guirassy are also highly valued at the club. Talks with Anton are already under way but have reportedly stalled. BVB's first offer reportedly fell short of Anton's expectations , with the proposed salary allegedly only around half of Schlotterbeck's. Meanwhile, rumours of Premier League interest are already circulating.

According to the report, Kobel and Guirassy will also compare their offers with Schlotterbeck's salary when pay comes up in negotiations. Whether BVB can afford three more pay rises of a similar size remains in doubt.

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BVB news: Hundreds of theologians back Felix Nmecha

More than 300 theologians and church leaders have backed BVB's Felix Nmecha in an open letter. Addressed to president Hans-Joachim Watzke and the club's board, the letter expresses its signatories' support for the German international's controversial goal celebration .

The theologians argue, among other things, that nobody in Germany is obliged to endorse particular sexual ethics, such as a queer ethic. They also say the footballer has the right to practise and publicly profess his faith. Nor, they say, is it unlawful to protect unborn life and advocate a "high standard of marital ethics". The positions do "not in any way demean people" "who think differently or live differently".

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The letter's authors say they are "deeply concerned" about the club's conduct, which they see as evidence of a growing decline in genuine tolerance. They argue that "positive competition between worldviews must be possible in a democratic state governed by the rule of law", even if different ways of life conflict.

The authors also accuse BVB's leadership of "inappropriate double standards", arguing that sexual ethics in other religions are comparatively "significantly more restrictive".

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In the match against SV Elversberg before the international break, Nmecha again made a celebratory gesture associated with the organisation "Ballers in God". He placed an imaginary crown on the pitch to draw attention to the "The King’s Return" initiative. Among other things, the network has faced accusations of discriminating against minorities . It has also attracted criticism in the past for homophobic remarks and an evangelical worldview.

Dortmund's fan and support department subsequently called for a clear break from evangelical networks, a position Watzke also said he understood . "We don’t want that in our living room," he said firmly, adding: "I told him: Felix, if you sense that it divides the fans, perhaps you’ll also realise that you shouldn’t do it any more. He wants to think about it. We had a wonderful conversation with him. We spent an hour on a video call. That’s where we are now, and he’ll think about it. I hope we can find a sensible solution."

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Germany head coach Jürgen Klopp also addressed the issue during the international break and revealed that he had asked Nmecha not to perform the crown celebration while wearing the Germany shirt . "He said that he loves all people and does not discredit anyone. For me, that settles the most important part. He doesn’t want to celebrate like that any more," Klopp said before Friday evening's match against Serbia (3-1).

The debate continues to cause discontent. More than 3,000 people have signed an online petition called "Faith is not a foul: Let Felix celebrate!"

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BVB fixtures: Borussia Dortmund's next matches

Date Competition Match Saturday, 21 November (15:30) Bundesliga Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Tuesday, 24 November (21:00) Champions League Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund Sunday, 29 November (19:30) Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Wednesday, 2 December (20:45) DFB Cup Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Sunday, 6 December (15:30) Bundesliga Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund