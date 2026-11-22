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A refereeing decision has sparked debate after Borussia Dortmund’s match against Gladbach. Didi Hamann believes the Black and Yellows have a good chance of winning the title. BVB news and rumours.

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BVB news: Gladbach sporting director criticises the referee

Borussia Mönchengladbach sporting director Rouven Schröder has sharply criticised the match officials after the 1-0 defeat by BVB .

His complaint centred on an apparent handball by BVB defender Joane Gadou as he challenged Gladbach prospect Wael Mohya in the Dortmund penalty area in the 39th minute. Schröder believes Gladbach should have had a penalty.

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"It really annoys me that we weren’t at least given the chance to take the lead in the first half. I find it extremely difficult to accept that decision," the Gladbach sporting director said afterwards in the mixed zone.

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After a brief video review in Cologne, referee Robert Hartmann waved play on rather than award Gladbach a penalty. He did not watch the incident again. "For me, it’s a clear handball. I stand by that and won’t be persuaded otherwise. The handball was seen but deemed not punishable. I’ve watched the incident three times now – for me, it’s a complete wrong decision," Schröder said.

What particularly annoyed him was "that they don’t even look at the incident. By now, I have the feeling things have suddenly gone completely the other way. We still have VAR, but in the end no one goes over to the monitor any more."

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Gladbach coach Alexander Blessin agreed: "If the Dortmund player doesn’t use his hand there, Wael has the ball in front of him. Then, for me, it doesn’t matter whether it’s deliberate or not. He touches the ball and puts himself in a better position as a result. For me, that’s a clear penalty."

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BVB news: Joane Gadou sets no limits for himself at Dortmund

Summer signing Joane Gadou has set ambitious goals at Borussia Dortmund. He told Ruhr Nachrichten that his move to BVB has already helped him develop enormously.

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"I don’t set myself any limits. I want to be among the best players in my position. That’s my ambition," said the 19-year-old Frenchman, adding: "I can only take positives from it. I can tell I’m improving with every training session and every game."

Gadou looks up to Nico Schlotterbeck and Waldemar Anton, who form the Black and Yellows’ back three alongside him. "They give me lots of advice. I’m getting better because they’re by my side."

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Nor is Gadou surprised that things are going so well for him personally and for BVB on the pitch. "After all, this is what I’ve always wanted throughout all these years, what I’ve worked towards. I’m taking this chance and giving everything so that we win and I improve. I really enjoy football, and I hope people can see that."

The Frenchman has made 16 appearances for Dortmund across all competitions this season. His contract runs until 30 June 2031.

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BVB news: Niko Kovac discusses Bayern Munich’s injuries

BVB coach Niko Kovac sympathises with his former club Bayern Munich amid their severe injury problems.

"As a rule, I’m in favour of everyone being fit. Injuries are always the worst thing for a player, but also for a club," Kovac told Sky before Dortmund’s Bundesliga match against Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday afternoon (1-0).

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The BVB coach added: "I mean that in general, not just in relation to Bayern Munich. We also have two or three injured players. It’s always nice when everyone is available and you can test yourself against the best."

Bayern are currently without seven potential starters: Manuel Neuer, Alphonso Davies, Ismael Saibari, Luis Diaz, Serge Gnabry and the recently injured Michael Olise and Harry Kane . Kovac coached the German record champions between 2018 and 2019. His BVB side now lead the table, two points ahead of Bayern.

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BVB news: Didi Hamann believes Dortmund have a chance of winning the title

Dietmar Hamann believes BVB could capitalise on Bayern Munich’s current injury crisis.

"If Bayern have a weaker season, you have to be there. And with Harry Kane out and possibly Michael Olise too, it looks as though that could now be the case," Hamann told Sky as a pundit.

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Both Kane and Olise picked up injuries on Friday evening during the German record champions’ 1-1 draw with 1. FC Köln. The Frenchman appears to have only a minor injury and could return soon, but the England international striker is likely to miss several months with a torn syndesmosis ligament.

BVB took advantage of Bayern’s slip-up against Köln, winning 1-0 away at Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday. Dortmund moved ahead of Bayern and now lead the table by two points.

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"When you can go top of the table and you’re up there after ten games, I think everyone at BVB will feel that something might be possible this year," Hamann said.

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BVB news: Champions League opponents Arsenal draw and lose goalkeeper David Raya

Arsenal may have to do without goalkeeper David Raya for their Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

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The Spaniard suffered a shoulder injury during Saturday afternoon’s 2-2 draw with Newcastle United and came off in the 70th minute. He is unlikely to be available against Dortmund.

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