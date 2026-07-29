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BVB, rumour: Albert exit for "up to 15 million"?

Mathis Albert is seen as the biggest jewel at BVB. The 17-year-old was handed two minutes of Bundesliga action last season, then underlined his quality again in the friendly against Fortuna Düsseldorf (1-2) by scoring Borussia's only goal.

According to a report by BILD, the American can now expect more game time under head coach Niko Kovac in the coming season. The youth player is currently also part of Borussia's tour of Asia, which includes two more friendlies against Cerezo Osaka and FC Tokyo.

But BILD say other clubs have long been aware of the left winger, who was courted by PSG at the age of 14. Top clubs are allegedly ready to "pay up to €15 million for the US boy".

Albert joined the Black and Yellows in 2024 from the academy of MLS club LA Galaxy. In 2025, he extended his contract in Dortmund early and "long term".

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BVB, news: Bellingham announces "big things"

Jobe Bellingham has also promised "big things" for the coming season. Speaking to BILD, the Englishman explained that he made full use of the summer break: "I went to Birmingham and trained there with people I have known for a long time. I completed the club's programme and even put in a bit of extra work. I simply wanted to get myself into the best possible condition."

Following his move last summer, Bellingham played 32 matches in the Bundesliga season just gone. In 1,785 minutes on the pitch, the midfielder failed to score but did provide two goals. He also registered two assists in ten Champions League appearances.

Next season, Bellingham wants to take on even more responsibility, as he stressed confidently: "I have played many games in my career, I am no longer a young kid. There are many players who are younger than me."

Alongside Germany international Felix Nmecha, he wants to make the step from talent to leader. Looking ahead to the central pairing, he predicted: "I don't want to say too much. But in the coming season, you can expect big things from Felix and me. I feel more and more comfortable at the club, our understanding is working better and better."

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BVB, news: Nmecha issues warning to the competition

Felix Nmecha struck a similar note to his team-mate in an interview with Sky and wants to "take on a lot of responsibility in the team" in the 2026/27 season. "I hopefully want to be an important player, simply give everything for the team and continue to develop step by step." The 25-year-old now wants to "take another step forward" next season.

The DFB star also praised Bellingham, who he believes is on the same path: "He has huge potential and you could also see last season what steps he has taken. At the beginning, of course, it was not easy, but that is normal when you are playing in a completely different country and a new league," he said, also defending the Englishman. "He has taken his steps and I believe it will get even better next season. I think it is nice that we have a good connection and I hope it gets better with every game."

Should Bellingham and Nmecha take that next step, it would help the whole team find the famous killer instinct. "I think, in general, we simply have to be a bit more killer in games. We have to kill off important games and not draw as many matches again as last season," the midfielder explained. If that happens, it would make a "huge difference".

For Nmecha, that would set Dortmund up for exactly what Bellingham promised: "If we do that better next season, we have a very good chance."

It starts with the Supercup against Bayern Munich, who are allegedly said to have sounded out Nmecha in the summer, but it also applies across every other competition, as Nmecha made clear in his statement of intent: "I think in every cup and also in the season, the goal has to be to win. I know for myself and also as a team that we are not simply there to make up the numbers."





BVB: Friendlies, dates, TV broadcasts in the summer





Date Kick-off time Match TV and livestream coverage Venue Wednesday, 29 July 12 noon (German time) Cerezo Osaka vs. BVB BVB-TV / Sky / DAZN Yanmar Stadium Nagai (Osaka City) Saturday, 1 August 12 noon (German time) FC Tokyo vs. BVB BVB-TV / Sky / DAZN MUFG Stadium (Tokyo) Sunday, 9 August 3pm (German time) FC Arsenal vs. BVB BVB-TV / Sky Emirates Stadium (London) Saturday, 15 August 5.30pm BVB vs. AS Roma BVB-TV / Sky Signal Iduna Park (Dortmund)







