More articles, news and rumours on BVB:

Boos for young breakout star and bitter injury: friendly goes completely wrong for BVB

Will an unknown man in the shadows become BVB's trump card in the poker over El Mala

15 million for a 17-year-old? BVB jewel reportedly in high demand

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BVB, rumour: El Mala pricier than expected? Pressure on BVB grows

Borussia's opening offer is said to have caused great annoyance in Cologne. Last week's bid was reportedly well below the overall package of 50 million euros that is apparently being demanded. Even so, there is said to be great optimism at BVB that the deal will be wrapped up in the coming days.

That would also matter from Borussia's point of view, according to another report from Bild . Internally, the FC bosses are said to have agreed that at some stage even the demanded 50 million would no longer be enough if the move dragged on until shortly before the end of the transfer window.

That is because it would be significantly harder for Cologne to find a replacement in the final stretch of the window. "It is always also a question of time: if your coffers only fill up two days before the transfer deadline, at that moment that is worth nothing as well," explained Cologne squad planner Tim Steidten. If Cologne were to identify a suitable replacement, they would also have to pay a higher fee, because the selling club would know about their new financial possibilities.

Steidten also made it clear that Cologne themselves do not feel any pressure to act: "We are absolutely relaxed about it. Said is a 1. FC Cologne player and he feels very comfortable – and we feel just as comfortable with Said, so at the moment there is absolutely no reason to talk about anything else."

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BVB, rumour: Agreement already in place for weeks? El Mala set for huge pay rise

El Mala himself, meanwhile, is said not only to have already held talks with BVB, but according to Cologne's Express to have already reached an agreement behind the scenes with the decision-makers weeks ago.

His mother Sabrina El Mala, who is said to have already let a move to Brentford FC collapse because of the lack of prospects in the Champions League, is also said to be in close contact with Dortmund's top brass.

Rumours also suggest all parties have already agreed the exact contract details. The 19-year-old would get a five-year deal with the Black and Yellows. In his first season, the left winger is then allegedly set to earn a salary of 5.5 million euros, which could later rise to 8.5 million euros.

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BVB, news: Kessler leaves door open for El Mala transfer

Despite all the fuss around him, El Mala is showing no sign of it on the training pitch, as sporting managing director Thomas Kessler stressed in an interview with Kicker : "He works very professionally every day, gives everything and is for us a player with extraordinary potential."

Kessler therefore says it is hardly surprising "that other clubs are interested in such a player and speculate about it". For the FC boss, though, one point matters most: "The situation is unchanged. Said is our player and has a long-term contract." He now wants to focus on "what lies ahead of us, and we are delighted that Said is an important part of our team".

At the same time, Kessler deliberately left the door open for a transfer: "As a matter of principle, the following applies: we always make decisions in the interests of 1. FC Cologne. Should a time come at some point when both the sporting and the financial framework conditions are absolutely convincing, we would of course deal with that." According to him, that point has not yet been reached.

BVB: Friendlies, dates, TV broadcasts in the summer

Date Time Match Broadcast on TV and livestream Venue Saturday, 1 August 12 noon (German time) FC Tokyo vs. BVB BVB-TV / Sky / DAZN MUFG Stadium (Tokyo) Sunday, 9 August 3pm (German time) FC Arsenal vs. BVB BVB-TV / Sky Emirates Stadium (London) Saturday, 15 August 5.30pm BVB vs. AS Roma BVB-TV / Sky Signal Iduna Park (Dortmund)



